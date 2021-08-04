DMG Mori : Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements for the second quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 ended June 30, 2021 (IFRS basis)
△21.87
△21.87
40.53
40.57
Second quarter ended June 30, 2021 Second quarter ended June 30, 2020 (Note)
・Comprehensive income of the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 is mainly caused by the differences from currency translation with the weak yen.・Earnings (△loss) per share is calculated based on the profit which excludes profit attributable to owners of other equity instruments.
Yen
Yen
Date: August 5, 2021
Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements for the second quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 ended June 30, 2021 (IFRS basis)
(All financial information has been prepared based on the original Japanese-language document, Summary of Consolidated Financial
Statements for the second quarter announced on August 5, 2021)
Filing date of quarterly financial statements: August 16, 2021
Estimated starting date of dividend payment: September 10, 2021
Preparation of supplementary explanatory materials: Yes
Holding of quarterly earnings release conference: Yes
1． Consolidated business results of the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 (January 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021)
(Note: All amounts less than one million are disregarded)
(1) Consolidated business results
(% of change from same period in the previous year)
Profit (△loss)
Profit (△loss) before
Sales revenues
Operating profit
Quarterly profit (△loss)
attributable to owners
Comprehensive income
income taxes
of the parent
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
Second quarter
178,246
15.5
10,208
320.1
8,544
-
6,111
-
6,097
-
13,506
-
ended June 30, 2021
Second quarter
△35.3
△87.9
△559
△2,234
△2,153
△8,904
154,344
2,429
-
-
-
-
ended June 30, 2020
Basic earnings (△loss)
per share
Diluted earnings (△loss)
per share
Consolidated financial position
Ratio of equity
Equity attributable to
Equity per share attributable to
Total assets
Total equity
attributable to owners of
owners of the parent
owners of the parent
the parent
million yen
million yen
million yen
%
yen
June 30, 2021
565,140
201,798
197,365
34.9
1,583.47
December 31, 2020
526,526
189,895
185,420
35.2
1,493.86
(Note) Ratio of equity attributable to owners of the parent and equity per share attributable to owners of the parent are based on the equity amount which includes
amounts of other equity instruments.
2．Dividends
Dividends per share
Record Date
1Q
2Q
3Q
Year-end
Annual
yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
December 31, 2020
-
10.00
-
10.00
20.00
December 31, 2021
-
10.00
December 31, 2021 (Forecast)
-
20.00
30.00
(Note) Revision of dividends forecast in the current quarter: Yes
3．Consolidated financial forecast for Fiscal Year 2021 (January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021)
(% of change from same period in the previous year)
Profit attributable to
Sales revenues
Operating profit
Basic earnings per share
owners of the parent
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
yen
Full Year 2021
365,000
11.2
20,000
87.4
11,000
530.0
71.32
(Note)
Revision of consolidated financial forecast in the current quarter: Yes
・We made a revision of sales revenues, operating profit and profit attributable to owners of the parent from the previous announcement released on May 12, 2021. For details, please refer to the "1. Qualitative Information Regarding Quarterly Settlement of Accounts (3) Explanation of forecasts and other projections" on page 4.
・Exchange rate used for consolidated financial forecast for fiscal year 2021: JPY 106 /USD 127 /EUR
4. Others
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the second quarter ended June 30, 2021: No
Changes in accounting policies applied and changes in accounting estimates
Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: No
Changes in accounting policies other than the above: No
Changes in accounting estimates: No
Number of shares outstanding (Common shares)
Number of shares outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
June 30, 2021:
125,953,683
December 31, 2020:
125,953,683
2. Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
June 30, 2021:
1,367,022
December 31, 2020:
1,943,804
3. Average number of outstanding shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the period)
January - June 2021: 124,342,276
January - June 2020: 122,968,992
(Note) The Company implemented trust-type employee stock ownership incentive plan in April 2018. Therefore, the shares of the company held by DMG MORI Employee
Shareholders Association Exclusive Trust are included in the number of treasury shares at the end of period (967,100 shares as of December 31, 2020, and 678,100 shares as of June 30, 2021). In addition, the Company's shares held by the trust account are included in the treasury shares to be deducted in the calculation of the average number of shares during the period (1,597,786 shares from January 1 to June 30, 2020, and 813,300 shares from January 1 to June 30, 2021).
- Information regarding implementation of quarterly review procedures
These quarterly financial results are not subject to quarterly review procedures.
- Proper use of the financial forecasts and other notes (Precautions regarding future descriptions)
The above forecast is based on information available as of the release of this report and assumptions of several uncertain factors which may affect the company's results. Actual results might be different from the above estimates due to subsequent changes in the circumstances. Regarding Fiscal Year 2021 (Forecast), please see "1. Qualitative Information Regarding Quarterly Settlement of Accounts (3) Explanation of forecasts and other projections". on page 4.
(How to obtain supplementary explanatory materials for quarterly financial results)
The supplementary explanatory material for the quarterly financial results is scheduled to be posted on the Company's website on August 5, 2021 (Thursday).
(Attached Documents) Index
1. Qualitative Information Regarding Quarterly Settlement of Accounts
Explanation of operating results .......................................................................................................................................................................
2
(2)
Explanation of financial position .......................................................................................................................................................................
3
(3)
Explanation of forecasts and other projections .................................................................................................................................................
Quarterly consolidated statements of financial position.....................................................................................................................................
5
(2)
Quarterly consolidated statements of income ...................................................................................................................................................
7
(3)
Quarterly consolidated statements of comprehensive income ..........................................................................................................................
8
(4)
Quarterly consolidated statements of changes in equity ...................................................................................................................................
9
(5)
Quarterly consolidated statements of cash flows ............................................................................................................................................
11
(6)
Notes on going concern assumption...............................................................................................................................................................
13
(7)
Notes on quarterly consolidated financial statements .....................................................................................................................................
13
1
1. Qualitative Information Regarding Quarterly Settlement of Accounts
Explanation of operating results
For the first half of the fiscal year 2021 (from January 1 to June 30), the sales revenues were JPY 178,246 million (EUR 1,373,236 thousand), the operating profit was JPY 10,208 million (EUR 78,646 thousand), the profit before income taxes were JPY 8,544 million (EUR 65,825 thousand), the profit attributable to owners of the parent was JPY 6,097 million (EUR 46,977 thousand). (Euro amount is converted from yen at 129.8 yen, the average exchange rate between January 1 and June 30, 2021).
The consolidated order intake for the first half of 2021 was JPY 218.4 billion, increased by 61% since the same period of 2020, when the machine tool demand hit the bottom. As a result, the machine order backlog at the end of the second quarter was JPY 142.0 billion, up by 46 billion from the end of December 2020. The average order price per unit continues to rise because of the surging demand for 5-axis machines and large-sized automation systems, as well as our recent promotion of digitization and other value-added propositions. The order intake in after-sales services and spare parts also rose by 26% year-on-year, reflecting the recovery in customers' production activities.
As for the machine order intake by region, we saw a major recovery in China (2.3 times higher than the same period of 2020) and Europe (2.1 times higher). The same apparent upward trend was witnessed in other parts of the world too: +34% year-on-year in the Americas, despite the relatively moderate economic downturn in 2020; +40% in Japan, finally recovering from the slow economy since the early 2019; +40% in Asia excluding China. Concerning the order intake by industry, the semiconductor production equipment (SPE) and die & mold industry, as well as SMEs, are showing a continuous and steady growth, while the general machinery and automotive (incl. electric vehicles) are also gradually recovering. The number of inquiries has finally begun to increase in the commercial airplane industry, which had suffered from the weak demand since 2020, to show an appetite for investment. On the other hand, the energy industry is continuously weak in demand. Making full use of its direct sales and service network, DMG MORI will continuously capture the increasingly active demand from the third quarter onward.
As mentioned in DMG MORI's Mission Statement, we aim to provide comprehensive processing automation systems to customers, combining hardware and software components and optimized after-sales services. In other words, DMG MORI offers machine tools, unique products, internally produced components, and peripheral equipment and thereafter establishes processing systems at customers' facilities, upgrades machining processes for higher productivity, maintains the systems, or offers financing.
As part of the initiatives, we are currently expanding the contents of my DMG MORI, a customer web portal to manage various information related to DMG MORI machines. In 2021, we incorporated a new function called "Service Request" into my DMG MORI. With this new function, our customers can request service and spare parts online, which was previously only possible by phone calls. As for our latest innovations, we have newly developed a turning specification to the large-sized precision turning center NLX6000|1000, which is suitable for machining of high-pressure steel pipes commonly used in the energy industry, in June 2021. In July, we launched CTS (Central Tool Storage), a large-capacity tool magazine that can mount 4,000 tools and facilitate high-mix automated production. "Tool Visualizer," a non-contacton-machine tool measuring device, also added to our product lineup lately. DMG MORI will continuously be committed to delivering highly functional and reliable products and satisfying as many customers as possible.
Looking outside of Japan, we are paying close attention to Africa's great potential and high demand for future technologies. In order to capture its momentum, we are building Africa's first machine tool factory in Cairo, Egypt, together with our partner Arab Organization for Industrialization (AOI). The new facility with the annual production capacity of 1,000 units will launch in autumn 2023. We also plan to offer technical training there and in other academic institutions in Egypt. With our Smart Factory and new educational opportunities, we are accelerating the industrialization of Africa and the Middle East regions and creating new future-proof jobs.
Having been fully aware of the importance of climate changes, DMG MORI declared to its support for the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (hereinafter referred to as TCFD) recommendations in July 2021. In line with the TCFD recommendations, we will disclose extensive information and provide a clear insight into DMG MORI's climate-related risks and opportunities.
We believe that by enhancing our customers' production efficiency, the machine tool business can contribute to the environmental preservation. To this end, DMG MORI delivers machine tools with less energy consumption and helps the customers reduce their carbon footprint. In pursuit of a decarbonized, zero-waste society, we are also minimizing the environmental footprint in our own production processes; in March 2021, we achieved carbon neutrality in all processes from parts procurement to product shipment for all products manufactured globally. We are planning installation of solar power generation systems in Iga Campus and aiming for the carbon neutrality throughout the supply chain by 2022, too. By reducing the carbon footprint both internally and externally, DMG MORI group will continuously strive for a decarbonized society.
2
