DMG Mori : Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements for the second quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 ended June 30, 2021 (IFRS basis)

・ Comprehensive income of the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 is mainly caused by the differences from currency translation with the weak yen. ・ Earnings ( △ loss) per share is calculated based on the profit which excludes profit attributable to owners of other equity instruments.

・We made a revision of sales revenues, operating profit and profit attributable to owners of the parent from the previous announcement released on May 12, 2021. For details, please refer to the "1. Qualitative Information Regarding Quarterly Settlement of Accounts (3) Explanation of forecasts and other projections" on page 4.

(Note) Ratio of equity attributable to owners of the parent and equity per share attributable to owners of the parent are based on the equity amount which includes

The above forecast is based on information available as of the release of this report and assumptions of several uncertain factors which may affect the company's results. Actual results might be different from the above estimates due to subsequent changes in the circumstances. Regarding Fiscal Year 2021 (Forecast), please see "1. Qualitative Information Regarding Quarterly Settlement of Accounts (3) Explanation of forecasts and other projections". on page 4.

Shareholders Association Exclusive Trust are included in the number of treasury shares at the end of period (967,100 shares as of December 31, 2020, and 678,100 shares as of June 30, 2021). In addition, the Company's shares held by the trust account are included in the treasury shares to be deducted in the calculation of the average number of shares during the period (1,597,786 shares from January 1 to June 30, 2020, and 813,300 shares from January 1 to June 30, 2021).

1. Qualitative Information Regarding Quarterly Settlement of Accounts

Explanation of operating results

For the first half of the fiscal year 2021 (from January 1 to June 30), the sales revenues were JPY 178,246 million (EUR 1,373,236 thousand), the operating profit was JPY 10,208 million (EUR 78,646 thousand), the profit before income taxes were JPY 8,544 million (EUR 65,825 thousand), the profit attributable to owners of the parent was JPY 6,097 million (EUR 46,977 thousand). (Euro amount is converted from yen at 129.8 yen, the average exchange rate between January 1 and June 30, 2021).

The consolidated order intake for the first half of 2021 was JPY 218.4 billion, increased by 61% since the same period of 2020, when the machine tool demand hit the bottom. As a result, the machine order backlog at the end of the second quarter was JPY 142.0 billion, up by 46 billion from the end of December 2020. The average order price per unit continues to rise because of the surging demand for 5-axis machines and large-sized automation systems, as well as our recent promotion of digitization and other value-added propositions. The order intake in after-sales services and spare parts also rose by 26% year-on-year, reflecting the recovery in customers' production activities.

As for the machine order intake by region, we saw a major recovery in China (2.3 times higher than the same period of 2020) and Europe (2.1 times higher). The same apparent upward trend was witnessed in other parts of the world too: +34% year-on-year in the Americas, despite the relatively moderate economic downturn in 2020; +40% in Japan, finally recovering from the slow economy since the early 2019; +40% in Asia excluding China. Concerning the order intake by industry, the semiconductor production equipment (SPE) and die & mold industry, as well as SMEs, are showing a continuous and steady growth, while the general machinery and automotive (incl. electric vehicles) are also gradually recovering. The number of inquiries has finally begun to increase in the commercial airplane industry, which had suffered from the weak demand since 2020, to show an appetite for investment. On the other hand, the energy industry is continuously weak in demand. Making full use of its direct sales and service network, DMG MORI will continuously capture the increasingly active demand from the third quarter onward.

As mentioned in DMG MORI's Mission Statement, we aim to provide comprehensive processing automation systems to customers, combining hardware and software components and optimized after-sales services. In other words, DMG MORI offers machine tools, unique products, internally produced components, and peripheral equipment and thereafter establishes processing systems at customers' facilities, upgrades machining processes for higher productivity, maintains the systems, or offers financing.

As part of the initiatives, we are currently expanding the contents of my DMG MORI, a customer web portal to manage various information related to DMG MORI machines. In 2021, we incorporated a new function called "Service Request" into my DMG MORI. With this new function, our customers can request service and spare parts online, which was previously only possible by phone calls. As for our latest innovations, we have newly developed a turning specification to the large-sized precision turning center NLX6000|1000, which is suitable for machining of high-pressure steel pipes commonly used in the energy industry, in June 2021. In July, we launched CTS (Central Tool Storage), a large-capacity tool magazine that can mount 4,000 tools and facilitate high-mix automated production. "Tool Visualizer," a non-contacton-machine tool measuring device, also added to our product lineup lately. DMG MORI will continuously be committed to delivering highly functional and reliable products and satisfying as many customers as possible.

Looking outside of Japan, we are paying close attention to Africa's great potential and high demand for future technologies. In order to capture its momentum, we are building Africa's first machine tool factory in Cairo, Egypt, together with our partner Arab Organization for Industrialization (AOI). The new facility with the annual production capacity of 1,000 units will launch in autumn 2023. We also plan to offer technical training there and in other academic institutions in Egypt. With our Smart Factory and new educational opportunities, we are accelerating the industrialization of Africa and the Middle East regions and creating new future-proof jobs.

Having been fully aware of the importance of climate changes, DMG MORI declared to its support for the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (hereinafter referred to as TCFD) recommendations in July 2021. In line with the TCFD recommendations, we will disclose extensive information and provide a clear insight into DMG MORI's climate-related risks and opportunities.

We believe that by enhancing our customers' production efficiency, the machine tool business can contribute to the environmental preservation. To this end, DMG MORI delivers machine tools with less energy consumption and helps the customers reduce their carbon footprint. In pursuit of a decarbonized, zero-waste society, we are also minimizing the environmental footprint in our own production processes; in March 2021, we achieved carbon neutrality in all processes from parts procurement to product shipment for all products manufactured globally. We are planning installation of solar power generation systems in Iga Campus and aiming for the carbon neutrality throughout the supply chain by 2022, too. By reducing the carbon footprint both internally and externally, DMG MORI group will continuously strive for a decarbonized society.

2