DMG Mori : The Beginning of DX -“System Solution Center” with 16 types of Automation Systems Launched in Digital Twin Showroom

11/17/2020 | 11:03pm EST

Head Office: 2-35-16 Meieki, Nakamura-ku,

Nagoya City 450-0002, Japan

TEL: +81(0)52-587-1811

FAX: +81(0)52-587-1818

Press Release

Novemver 13th, 2020

The Beginning of DX -

"System Solution Center" with 16 types of Automation Systems

Launched in Digital Twin Showroom

DMG MORI CO., LTD. (hereinafter called DMG MORI) launched "System Solution Center" in Digital Twin Showroom in the company website. The center will be launched on November 16 (Mon) in the company's online exhibition "DMG MORI Online Technology Days" scheduled to be held during the same period as "JIMTOF2020 Online."

The cutting-edge 16 types of automation systems in the new "System Solution Center" were completely replicated by the digital twin technology. We will offer a wide range of automation solutions suited to diverse customer needs. The display systems include seven types of workpiece handling systems; seven types of pallet handling systems; a compact mass-production automation system combining a machine and a robot; and a large-scale automation system combining multiple machines and traveling robots.

Our DX (Digital Transformation) allows visitors to view every detail of the showroom which is difficult to see in real exhibitions, such as automation systems, movement of robot arms and a great number of workpieces lined up on the pallets. We have added new functions that helps visitors get to know more about our products before purchase: "360°VIEW" and "TOP VIEW" allow them to view and check machines from above, machine sizes and the location of maintenance equipment. More than 1,000 contents such as information about each product and customers' use examples are also made available. We plan on further developing the showroom as a virtual space specialized for system solutions by uploading new automation systems, machined workpieces, and DMQP (DMG MORI Qualified Products) such as fixtures, tools and peripherals.

Please visit the new "System Solution Center" from a PC, tablet or smartphone 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and experience an immersive feeling of actually walking around the showroom.

Click here to check "System Solution Center"!

https://www.dmgmori.co.jp/movie_library/movie/id=5443

Contact Public Relations / Marketing Dept.

E-mail:users@dmgmori.co.jp

1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

DMG Mori Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2020 04:02:02 UTC
