Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  DMG Mori Co., Ltd.    6141   JP3924800000

DMG MORI CO., LTD.

(6141)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DMG Mori : “AI Chip Removal” Developed for Automatic Removal of Chips Generated during Machining

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/25/2020 | 11:55pm EDT

Head Office: 2-35-16 Meieki, Nakamura-ku,

Nagoya City 450-0002, Japan

TEL: +81(0)52-587-1811

FAX: +81(0)52-587-1818

Press Release

October 26th, 2020

"AI Chip Removal" Developed for

Automatic Removal of Chips Generated during Machining

DMG MORI CO., LTD. (hereinafter called DMG MORI) developed "AI Chip Removal" that automatically removes chips generated during machining on a machine by use of AI.

In recent years, the number of companies installing automation systems at their machine shops have been on the rise for various reasons such as labor-saving, efficient production, quality maintenance and improvement of the working environment. One of the issues of our customers who use automation systems is machine stop and machining failure caused by chips generated during machining. AI Chip Removal analyzes chip accumulation status using AI, and removes chips automatically and efficiently in order to reduce such problems and help maximize the production performance of automation systems.

Please click the URL below for the video of AI Chip Removal on the DMG MORI website. (https://www.dmgmori.co.jp/en/movie_library/movie/id=5336)

■ Main Features

AI Chip Removal automatically and efficiently removes chips in four processes.

  1. Images inside machining chamber
    Two high-performance cameras to take high-precision images of the entire machining chamber.
    Constant clear images by preventing chips and coolant from adhering to the cameras using water- repellent films and coolant/air blow.
  2. Analysis of chip accumulation status
    AI to detect the chip position and amount based on the images taken by the cameras. High detection capability by learning various environmental factors inside a machine.
  3. Detection of optimal cleaning method

Automatic detection of the optimal cleaning path according to chip positions and conditions.

Automatic judgement of necessity of coolant cleaning according to the chip accumulation amount and control for optimal coolant discharging amount.

Contact Public Relations / Marketing Dept.

E-mail:users@dmgmori.co.jp

1

Head Office: 2-35-16 Meieki, Nakamura-ku,

Nagoya City 450-0002, Japan

TEL: +81(0)52-587-1811

FAX: +81(0)52-587-1818

4. Implementation of chip removal

Automatic and efficient removal of chips inside a machine using the motor-driven coolant nozzles. Automatic nozzle angle adjustment following the table axis travel to respond to different types

of workpieces during automatic operation

Changing the cleaning path and removing chips of a specified area while checking images inside a machine on the CELOS screen*1.

*1 CELOSOperating system for the DMG MORI machine tools

DMG MORI will continue releasing highly functional, reliable and investment-worthy products to the market in an

effort to meet diverse customer needs.

Product Name

AI Chip Removal

Horizontal machining centers

Applicable Machines*2

NHX 4000 3rd Generation/NHX 5000 3rd Generation

NHX 5500 2nd Generation/NHX 6300 2nd Generation

*2 As of October 2020. Applicable models to be expanded from 2021 on.

AI-enabled chip removal solution - Automatic cleaning

Contact Public Relations / Marketing Dept.

E-mail:users@dmgmori.co.jp

2

Head Office: 2-35-16 Meieki, Nakamura-ku,

Nagoya City 450-0002, Japan

TEL: +81(0)52-587-1811

FAX: +81(0)52-587-1818

AI-enabled chip removal solution - Image recognition

* The company, product and service names on this document are registered trademarks or trademarks of DMG MORI.

Contact Public Relations / Marketing Dept.

E-mail:users@dmgmori.co.jp

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

DMG Mori Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2020 03:54:02 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about DMG MORI CO., LTD.
10/25DMG MORI : “AI Chip Removal” Developed for Automatic Removal of Chip..
PU
10/18DMG MORI : monoBLOCK Excellence Factory – digital and automated
PU
08/27DMG MORI : FY2020 Second Quarter Results IR Conference Consolidated financial se..
PU
08/27FY2020 SECOND QUARTER RESULTS AND OU : 1,914 kB)
PU
08/27DMG MORI : Announcement of Revision of Financial Forecast for FY 2020
PU
08/27DMG MORI : Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements for the second quarter o..
PU
08/27DMG MORI : Notice concerning Raising of Funds by Second Series of Perpetual Subo..
PU
07/03DMG MORI : Iga Global Solution Center Replicated as Digital Twin Showroom in Ful..
PU
06/30DMG MORI : Digital Academy for Effective and Efficient Online Learning
PU
06/29DMG MORI : LASERTEC 30 DUAL SLM High-speed High-precision Laser Additive Manufac..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 340 B 3 242 M 3 242 M
Net income 2020 2 100 M 20,1 M 20,1 M
Net Debt 2020 92 392 M 882 M 882 M
P/E ratio 2020 162x
Yield 2020 1,63%
Capitalization 189 B 1 802 M 1 803 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,83x
EV / Sales 2021 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 12 837
Free-Float 86,9%
Chart DMG MORI CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
DMG Mori Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DMG MORI CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 1 545,00 JPY
Last Close Price 1 530,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 24,2%
Spread / Average Target 0,98%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Masahiko Mori President & Representative Director
Hirotake Kobayashi Representative Director, GM-Finance & Accounting
Makoto Fujishima Senior MD, Head-Research & Development
Hiroaki Tamai Representative Director, VP, GM-Administration
James Nudo Senior Managing Director & Head-Americas
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DMG MORI CO., LTD.-9.47%1 802
KENNAMETAL INC.-6.61%2 868
SHENZHEN YINGHE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD27.33%2 811
ESTUN AUTOMATION CO., LTD94.49%2 752
CONZZETA AG-17.56%2 173
OKUMA CORPORATION-7.93%1 609
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group