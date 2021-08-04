Results of IR Announcement for the First Half (Jan-Jun) of FY2021 (PDF:3.1 MB)
DMG MORI CO., LTD.
FY 2021 1st Half (Jan-Jun) Results
St
August 5, 2021
IR CONFERENCE 2021/8/5
Contents
1. FY 2021 1st Half Financial Summary
2 ． Business Environment
3
．Focus Topics
Environmental Contribution by Process Integration & High-Efficiency
Production
Promotion of Automation & Turnkey
Expansion of production capacity
4. Progress of Sustainable Management
Declared support for TCFD, New solar power system in Iga
Health and human resource productivity management
FY 2021 1H highlights
Consolidated order intake: JPY 218.4 bn. (+ 61% y-o-y)
2Q (Apr-Jun) consolidated order intake: JPY 117.0 bn. (2 times higher than FY 2020 2Q, higher than the original plan of JPY 100 bn.)
Machine order backlog increased to JPY 142.0 bn. (JPY 96.0 bn. at end of FY 2020)
FY 2021 full-year forecast revised upward
Planned dividend increase: Annual dividend per share JPY 30 (formerly JPY 20)
(Interim dividend JPY 10 (as planned), Year-end dividend JPY 20 (formerly JPY 10))
JPY 40 bn. Convertible Bonds: Accelerating carbon neutral solutions and growth in China
Declared support for TCFD: Disclosure of climate related financial information
FY2021 1st Half income statement summary
Consolidated order intake has almost recovered to the level of 2019
Improved net profit due to reduction in financial costs and normalized effective tax rates
（JPY bn ）
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
Changes
1H
1H
1H
%
（ ）
Consolidated order intake
223.4
135.5
218.4
+61.2%
Sales revenue
238.6
154.3
178.2
15.5%
Operating profit
20.0
2.4
10.2
4.2x
% to sales revenue
8.4%
1.6%
5.7%
Net financial costs
-3.0
-3.0
-1.6
(thereof, economic compensation associated with DA*)
(-1.8)
(-2.1)
(-0.8)
Profit before income taxes
17.0
-0.6
8.5
Black
Net profit attributable to owners of the
10.7
-2.2
6.1
Black
parent
Attributable to owners of hybrid capital
0.5
0.5
1.1
Attributable to common stockholders
10.1
-2.7
5.0
EPS
（Yen ）・Basic
83.30
-21.87
40.57
Interim dividend
（Yen/share ）
30
10
10
Depreciation & amortization including lease
10.8
11.6
10.9
Capital expenditure
8.4
7.0
7.6
USD/JPY
110.1
108.3
107.7
EUR/JPY
124.3
119.3
129.8
*Domination Profit and Loss Transfer Agreement
Operating income bridge
FY2020 1st Half vs FY2021 1st Half
Increase in sales volume since 2Q (April - June), first plus since nine quarters (FY 2019 1Q)
Stringent cost management
（JPY bn ）
FY2020.1H
FY2021.1H
Change
EX rate
:
FY2020.1H
FY2021.1H
USD/JPY
108.3
107.7
Sales revenue
154.3
178.2
23.9
EUR/JPY
119.3
129.8
(JPY bn)
+8.6
-0.8
Improvement of
FX rate
sales gross
Logistics cost,
(of which, EX
＊Increase/decrease of
profit margin
etc.
reevaluation gain at
personnel expenses: net 0
+1.0
-0.8
term end is JPY 2.2
bn.)
The JPY amount inflated by
Increased
+2.5
JPY 2.6bn. due to weaker JPY
against the EUR
Sales volume
2.4
0
FY2020.1H
FY2021.1H
Operating Profit
Operating Profit
