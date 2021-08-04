Log in
    6141   JP3924800000

DMG MORI CO., LTD.

(6141)
Results of IR Announcement for the First Half (Jan-Jun) of FY2021 (PDF:3.1 MB)

08/04/2021 | 11:16pm EDT
DMG MORI CO., LTD.

FY 2021 1st Half (Jan-Jun) Results

St

August 5, 2021

IR CONFERENCE 2021/8/5

0 / 33

Contents

1. FY 2021 1st Half Financial Summary 2Business Environment

3Focus Topics

  • Environmental Contribution by Process Integration & High-Efficiency

Production

  • Promotion of Automation & Turnkey
  • Expansion of production capacity

4. Progress of Sustainable Management

  • Declared support for TCFD, New solar power system in Iga
  • Health and human resource productivity management

IR CONFERENCE 2021/8/5

1 / 33

FY 2021 1H highlights

  • Consolidated order intake: JPY 218.4 bn. (+ 61% y-o-y)
  • 2Q (Apr-Jun) consolidated order intake: JPY 117.0 bn. (2 times higher than FY 2020 2Q, higher than the original plan of JPY 100 bn.)
  • Machine order backlog increased to JPY 142.0 bn. (JPY 96.0 bn. at end of FY 2020)
  • FY 2021 full-year forecast revised upward
  • Planned dividend increase: Annual dividend per share JPY 30 (formerly JPY 20)

(Interim dividend JPY 10 (as planned), Year-end dividend JPY 20 (formerly JPY 10))

  • JPY 40 bn. Convertible Bonds: Accelerating carbon neutral solutions and growth in China
  • Declared support for TCFD: Disclosure of climate related financial information

IR CONFERENCE 2021/8/5

2 / 33

FY2021 1st Half income statement summary

  • Consolidated order intake has almost recovered to the level of 2019
  • Improved net profit due to reduction in financial costs and normalized effective tax rates

JPY bn

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

Changes

1H

1H

1H

%

（ ）

Consolidated order intake

223.4

135.5

218.4

+61.2%

Sales revenue

238.6

154.3

178.2

15.5%

Operating profit

20.0

2.4

10.2

4.2x

% to sales revenue

8.4%

1.6%

5.7%

Net financial costs

-3.0

-3.0

-1.6

(thereof, economic compensation associated with DA*)

(-1.8)

(-2.1)

(-0.8)

Profit before income taxes

17.0

-0.6

8.5

Black

Net profit attributable to owners of the

10.7

-2.2

6.1

Black

parent

Attributable to owners of hybrid capital

0.5

0.5

1.1

Attributable to common stockholders

10.1

-2.7

5.0

EPSYen）・Basic

83.30

-21.87

40.57

Interim dividendYen/share

30

10

10

Depreciation & amortization including lease

10.8

11.6

10.9

Capital expenditure

8.4

7.0

7.6

USD/JPY

110.1

108.3

107.7

EUR/JPY

124.3

119.3

129.8

*Domination Profit and Loss Transfer Agreement

IR CONFERENCE 2021/8/5

3 / 33

Operating income bridge

FY2020 1st Half vs FY2021 1st Half

  • Increase in sales volume since 2Q (April - June), first plus since nine quarters (FY 2019 1Q)
  • Stringent cost management

JPY bn

FY2020.1H

FY2021.1H

Change

EX rate :

FY2020.1H

FY2021.1H

USD/JPY

108.3

107.7

Sales revenue

154.3

178.2

23.9

EUR/JPY

119.3

129.8

(JPY bn)

+8.6

-0.8

Improvement of

FX rate

sales gross

Logistics cost,

(of which, EX

Increase/decrease of

profit margin

etc.

reevaluation gain at

personnel expenses: net 0

+1.0

-0.8

term end is JPY 2.2

bn.)

The JPY amount inflated by

Increased

+2.5

JPY 2.6bn. due to weaker JPY

against the EUR

Sales volume

+5.1

10.2

2.4

0

FY2020.1H

FY2021.1H

Operating Profit

Operating Profit

IR CONFERENCE 2021/8/5

4 / 33

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

DMG Mori Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2021 03:15:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
