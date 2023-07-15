DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructures Limited is an India-based integrated engineering consulting company. The Company is engaged in the business of providing engineering consultancy and due diligence services to hydropower, dams, roads and railway tunnels. The Company offers services that include the entire life cycle of projects covering design and engineering, due diligence and regulatory, bid management and construction engineering and quality and inspection. The Company offers its services to hydropower including small hydro, renewables, water resources, dams, barrages and weirs, rail tunnels, road tunnels, mining and urban infrastructure sectors. The Company offers 360-degree solutions for engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) and infrastructure agencies. The Companyâs construction engineering service provides planning and scheduling, method statements, procurement assistance, inspections, quality control and project commissioning.