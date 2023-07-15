In terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructures Limited has appointed as LIE for monitoring of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited (`IREDA') funded Commissioned 24.00 MW Aniyur hole Small Hydro Project (`SHP') located at Aniyur Stream, Neria Village, Belthangadi Taluk, Dakshin Kanada, Karnataka. Time period by which the order(s)/contract(s) is to be executed: 3 years. Broad consideration or size of the order(s)/contract(s): INR 0.981 million plus applicable taxes only.
DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructures Limited Appointed as LIE for Monitoring of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited
Yesterday at 10:37 pm
