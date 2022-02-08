Log in
    DMYQ   US23344K1025

DMY TECH

(DMYQ)
dMY Technology IV : Planet Partners with Inzpire to Provide Advanced Training Support

02/08/2022 | 12:12pm EST
We're excited to share that we signed a new partnership with Inzpire, a leading supplier of defense training. The partnership enables both companies to better serve their long-standing customers by introducing Planet's 'always-on' satellite dataset to Inzpire's advanced training methods. Planet believes that greater access to data about our changing world promotes health, safety, prosperity, and security. Together, Planet and Inzpire will work to build a more transparent world.

Inzpire delivers operationally credible solutions to military, private, and public sector customers. With Planet data, Inzpire will be able to provide its customers and their businesses with even greater insight into their workflows - from border security, disasters, to advanced imagery analysis, and more.

"We are thrilled to partner with Inzpire. Their heritage and expertise delivering services to military customers stands out in the market and I am excited to see how they will empower customers to use our unique, daily remote sensing capabilities to make the world a safer and more secure place," said Charlie Candy, Chief Revenue Officer of Planet.

Inzpire has become an official Enablement Partner of Planet's which will allow them to deliver official Planet Training developed and maintained by Planet experts, work with organizations around the world to develop in-depth learning experiences, and offer hands-on labs allowing learners to practice real-world scenarios. Inzpire's deep experience for training and enablement services will enable their customers in need of Earth Observation data, to develop a deep competency of Planet imagery.

"Here at Inzpire, we are delighted and extremely proud to partner with Planet - a company which we feel is helping to make the world a safer and more secure place and is highly innovative, just like us," said Hugh Griffiths, Chief Executive Officer of Inzpire. "Planet's superb daily remote sensing capabilities significantly add to our existing portfolio and enable us to offer our customers some very powerful solutions to their problems."

To learn more about our defense and intelligence solutions, visit our site.

Disclaimer

Planet Labs PBC published this content on 07 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2022 17:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
