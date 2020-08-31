dMY Technology : BetRivers, A Leading U.S. Sportsbook Brand, And VSiN, the Sports Betting Network, Partner To Launch Rush Hour, Broadcasting From Chicagoland's Hometown Sportsbook Rivers Casino Des Plaines

CHICAGO, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rush Street Interactive (RSI), operator of the award-winning BetRivers.com platform, and VSiN , The Sports Betting Network, today announced a groundbreaking multi-year agreement.

The partnership includes the launch of Rush Hour™, the first national sports betting show to broadcast from a sportsbook in Illinois, as well as a major cross-platform BetRivers.com consumer acquisition marketing initiative.

"We are excited to connect the BetRivers brand nationally with VSiN's passionate and growing base of sports bettors," said Richard Schwartz, president of Rush Street Interactive. "We plan to work closely with the talented VSiN team to generate betting content that entertains and informs their listeners."

"As the premier betting brand in Illinois, and first to launch both online and land-based sportsbooks in the state, Rivers Casino Des Plaines, Chicagoland's Hometown Sportsbook™, is a perfect backdrop for the new Rush Hour betting show," said Corey Wise, general manager of Rivers Casino Des Plaines.

VSiN will broadcast Rush Hour live from the in-casino sportsbook in Rivers Casino Des Plaines, the most successful casino and sportsbook in Illinois. The new show will air weekdays beginning on Tuesday, September 1st, from 6pm to 7pm CDT (7pm -8 pm EDT).

Rush Hour

What: A New National Sports Betting Show Called "Rush Hour"

When: Weekdays, starting, Tuesday, September 1st

Time: 6pm – 7pm CDT

Where: SiriusXM (Channel 204), Comcast Xfinity, SlingTV, fubo TV and at VSiN.com

Rush Hour will be hosted by Chicago native, Danny Burke, who is currently the host of "Bet on, Chicago" on VSiN. Growing up in the Chicagoland area led him to become a die-hard sports fan, including the betting side of sports. Before joining VSiN, Danny was a sports reporter, has worked behind the scenes producing live content and did live play-by-play for both TV and radio, including the ESPN radio affiliate in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Betting analysts from multiple BetRivers locations will call in to join Burke to deliver unique regional perspectives on the sports betting markets as the odds and lines move. Rush Hour will provide insights and access to live sports betting data from across the U.S. — leveraging proprietary data from RSI and/or BetRivers' current presence in six states (Illinois, Indiana, Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Colorado) and the three additional states where BetRivers.com will launch in the next 6 months— providing insights and to help a rapidly growing audience of sports bettors make the most informed wagering decisions possible.

"As BetRivers.com emerges as one of the top sportsbooks in Illinois and across the United States, we couldn't be more excited to launch the first national sports betting show out of Illinois with our friends at BetRivers," said Brian Musburger, founder and CEO of VSiN. "Not only because of the importance of the Illinois sports betting market, but also because Chicago was the birthplace of VSiN and a place so many of us on the team have called home over the years. It's amazing to come home and partner with BetRivers to deliver the most credible sports betting news and analysis available in the industry."

On July 27, 2020, RSI entered into a business combination agreement with dMY Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE: DMYT.U, DMYT and DMYT WS). Upon the closing of the transaction, the combined company will change its name to Rush Street Interactive, Inc. and trade on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "RSI."

About Rush Street Interactive

Founded in 2012 by industry gaming veterans, RSI is a market leader in online casino and sports betting in the U.S. The Company launched its first online gaming casino site, PlaySugarHouse.com in New Jersey, in September 2016 and was the first gaming company to launch a regulated online gaming site in Pennsylvania. With its BetRivers.com sites, Rush Street Interactive was also the first to launch regulated online gaming in the states of Indiana, Colorado and, most recently, Illinois. RSI has been an early mover in Latin America and was the first U.S.-based gaming operator to launch a legal and regulated online casino and sportsbook, RushBet.co, in the country of Colombia. For more information, visit www.rushstreetinteractive.com.

About Rivers Casino Des Plaines

Rivers Casino Des Plaines is the most successful casino in Illinois and jointly owned by Rush Street Gaming and Churchill Downs Incorporated ("CDI") (Nasdaq: CHDN). CDI is an industry-leading racing, online wagering and gaming entertainment company anchored by its flagship event – The Kentucky Derby. The company owns and operates 10 regional gaming facilities in eight states, as well as Arlington International Racecourse in Arlington Heights.

About VSiN

VSiN , The Sports Betting Network, is the first sports media company dedicated to providing news, analysis and proprietary data to the millions of Americans who bet on sports and make gambling a multibillion-dollar industry.

Fueled by award-winning broadcasters and legendary oddsmakers, VSiN informs and entertains these consumers whenever and wherever they want. Fans can access VSiN content through a dedicated SiriusXM Radio channel (204), Comcast Xfinity, fuboTV, Sling TV, Rogers' Sportsnet, NESN, MSG Networks, Marquee Sports Network, TuneIn, VSiN.com, and the VSiN app .

VSiN's newsroom studio is located in the sports book at the South Point Hotel, Casino and Spa in Las Vegas.

