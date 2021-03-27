Log in
DMY Technology Group, Inc. II

DMY TECHNOLOGY GROUP, INC. II

(DMYD)
  Report
News 
Press Releases

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II - DMYD

03/27/2021 | 12:22am EDT
NEW YORK, March 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018 and 2019 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating dMY Technology Group, Inc. II ("DMYD" or the "Company") (DMYD) relating to its proposed merger with Genius Sports Group Limited. Under the terms of the agreement, DMYD will acquire Genius through a reverse merger, with Genius emerging as a publicly traded company.

The investigation focuses on whether dMY Technology Group, Inc. II and its Board of Directors violated securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company by 1) failing to conduct a fair process, 2) whether and by how much this proposed transaction undervalues the Company, and 3) whether all material information has been disclosed.

Click here for more information: http://monteverdelaw.com/case/dmy-technology-group-inc-ii. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Monteverde & Associates PC Logo

\About Monteverde & Associates PC
We are a national class action securities litigation law firm that has recovered millions of dollars and is committed to protecting shareholders from corporate wrongdoing. We were listed in the Top 50 in the 2018 and 2019 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report. Our lawyers have significant experience litigating Mergers & Acquisitions and Securities Class Actions. Mr. Monteverde is recognized by Super Lawyers as a Rising Star in Securities Litigation in 2013, 2017-2019, an award given to less than 2.5% of attorneys in a particular field. He has also been selected by Martindale-Hubbell as a 2017-2019 Top Rated Lawyer. Our firm's recent successes include changing the law in a significant victory that lowered the standard of liability under Section 14(e) of the Exchange Act in the Ninth Circuit. Thereafter, our firm successfully preserved this victory by obtaining dismissal of a writ of certiorari as improvidently granted at the United States Supreme Court. Emulex Corp. v. Varjabedian, 139 S. Ct. 1407 (2019). Also, in 2019 we recovered or secured six cash common funds for shareholders in mergers & acquisitions class action cases.

If you own common stock in dMY Technology Group, Inc. II and wish to obtain additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please visit our website or contact Juan E. Monteverde, Esq. either via e-mail at jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com or by telephone at (212) 971-1341.

Contact:
Juan E. Monteverde, Esq.
MONTEVERDE & ASSOCIATES PC
The Empire State Building
350 Fifth Ave. Suite 4405
New York, NY 10118
United States of America
jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com
Tel: (212) 971-1341

Attorney Advertising. (C) 2021 Monteverde & Associates PC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Monteverde & Associates PC (www.monteverdelaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-monteverde--associates-pc-announces-an-investigation-of-dmy-technology-group-inc-ii--dmyd-301257055.html

SOURCE Monteverde & Associates PC


© PRNewswire 2021
