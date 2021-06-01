Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. DMY Technology Group, Inc. IV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DMYQ   US23344K1025

DMY TECHNOLOGY GROUP, INC. IV

(DMYQ)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV : Receives NYSE Notice Regarding Delayed Form 10-Q Filing

06/01/2021 | 05:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE: DMYQ) (the “Company”) today announced that it received a notice from the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) indicating that the Company is not in compliance with Section 802.01E of the NYSE Listed Company Manual as a result of its failure to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the “Q1 2021 Form 10-Q”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The notice has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company’s stock on the NYSE.

The NYSE informed the Company that, under the NYSE’s rules, the Company can regain compliance with the NYSE’s continued listing requirements by filing the Q1 2021 Form 10-Q with the SEC at any time prior to November 24, 2021.

As the Company reported in its Form 12b-25 filed with the SEC on May 18, 2021, the Company is currently determining the extent to which the April 12, 2021 statement released by the Staff of the SEC relating to the accounting and reporting considerations for warrants issued by special purpose acquisition companies (“SPACs”) will impact its financial statements as of and for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2021, which will be included in the Q1 2021 Form 10-Q.

The Company is working diligently to complete the Q1 2021 Form 10-Q and expects to file such report as soon as practicable.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including without limitation the Company’s current expectations and intentions with respect to the filing of its Q1 2021 Form 10-Q. These forward-looking statements, which are included in accordance with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results and performance in future periods to be materially different from any future results or performance suggested by the forward-looking statements in this press release. Although the Company believes such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from these expectations, including the length of time that may be required for the Company to complete its procedures and file the Q1 2021 Form 10-Q, and the Company disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements made by the Company. From time to time, these risks, uncertainties and other factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about DMY TECHNOLOGY GROUP, INC. IV
05:13pDMY TECHNOLOGY GROUP, INC. IV  : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Con..
AQ
05:02pDMY TECHNOLOGY GROUP, INC. IV  : Receives NYSE Notice Regarding Delayed Form 10-..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 0,00 M - -
Net Debt 2020 0,00 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 414 M 414 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 66,7%
Chart DMY TECHNOLOGY GROUP, INC. IV
Duration : Period :
dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Niccolo M. de Masi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Harry L. You Chairman
Darla K. Anderson Independent Director
Francesca Luthi Independent Director
Charles E. Wert Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DMY TECHNOLOGY GROUP, INC. IV0.00%414
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED12.29%30 182
HAL TRUST26.50%15 437
KINNEVIK AB52.44%11 142
LIFO AB16.54%10 068
KINGDOM HOLDING COMPANY16.35%9 072