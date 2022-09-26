DN : Notice of Change of Representative Directors

Nippon Engineering Consultants co., ltd. announces that at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on Sep 27, 2022, the Company formally made a decision to make a change to representative directors.
Details are as follows.
1. Resolution Details
|
Name
|
As of September 27, 2022
|
Previous position
|
Nobuhiro Arai
|
Chairman & Representative Director
|
President & Representative Director
|
Yoshinori Kusumoto
|
President & Representative Director
|
Vice President& Representative Director
2.Effective Date
September 27, 2022
Disclaimer
Nippon Engineering Consultants Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2022 03:10:03 UTC.