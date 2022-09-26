DN : Notice of Change of Representative Directors

Nippon Engineering Consultants co., ltd. announces that at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on Sep 27, 2022, the Company formally made a decision to make a change to representative directors.

Details are as follows.

1. Resolution Details

Name As of September 27, 2022 Previous position Nobuhiro Arai Chairman & Representative Director President & Representative Director Yoshinori Kusumoto President & Representative Director Vice President& Representative Director

2.Effective Date

September 27, 2022