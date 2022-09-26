Advanced search
    7377   JP3548840002

DN HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.

(7377)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  11:54 2022-09-26 pm EDT
1205.00 JPY   +0.25%
DN : Notice of Change of Representative Directors

09/26/2022 | 11:11pm EDT
Nippon Engineering Consultants co., ltd. announces that at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on Sep 27, 2022, the Company formally made a decision to make a change to representative directors.

Details are as follows.

1. Resolution Details

Name As of September 27, 2022 Previous position
Nobuhiro Arai Chairman & Representative Director President & Representative Director
Yoshinori Kusumoto President & Representative Director Vice President& Representative Director

2.Effective Date

September 27, 2022

Nippon Engineering Consultants Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 16 503 M - -
Net income 2020 1 120 M - -
Net cash 2020 5 217 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 4,52x
Yield 2020 4,27%
Capitalization 10 121 M 70,1 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -0,15x
EV / Sales 2020 -0,01x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 59,0%
Chart DN HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
DN Holdings Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DN HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nobuhiro Arai President & Representative Director
Masayuki Yamaura Executive Officer & GM-Administration
Yasuhiko Noguchi Representative Director & Executive Vice President
Akira Takaku Director
Miyoshi Yoshimura Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DN HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.1.43%71
SWECO AB (PUBL)-45.68%2 950
NV5 GLOBAL, INC.-13.46%1 859
GREENTOWN MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED26.40%1 751
KUMAGAI GUMI CO.,LTD.-10.10%802
CHINA DESIGN GROUP CO., LTD.-6.94%760