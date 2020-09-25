Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  DNB ASA    DNB   NO0010031479

DNB ASA

(DNB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 09/25 08:13:01 am
126.825 NOK   -0.53%
07:51aDNB : Norway central bank says "considerable uncertainty" about NOK supply
RE
06:50aOHT ASA : Publication of Admission Document
AQ
09/24FJORDKRAFT : FKRAFT - Disclosure of shareholding
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DNB : Norway central bank says "considerable uncertainty" about NOK supply

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/25/2020 | 07:51am EDT

The Norwegian central bank said on Friday that considerable uncertainty has arisen about the supply of the crown currency as liquidity had been unevenly distributed between banks in recent weeks.

As a result, the central bank would consider "measures to strengthen distribution incentives between banks" starting with offering so-called F-loan liquidity auctions to participants in the Norwegian money market.

They would be fully allotted, at fixed rates and with one-day maturities.

A few minutes after the announcement, the bank issued the first of these F-loans. Minimum bid volume for the loan was for 10 million crowns (815,942 pounds).

"Norges Bank will offer these loans as long as the situation in the interbank market suggests that it is appropriate," it said in a statement.

"Any surplus liquidity resulting from these F-loans will not be withdrawn from the banking system."

(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Nora Buli and Terje Solsvik)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about DNB ASA
07:51aDNB : Norway central bank says "considerable uncertainty" about NOK supply
RE
06:50aOHT ASA : Publication of Admission Document
AQ
09/24FJORDKRAFT : FKRAFT - Disclosure of shareholding
AQ
09/23FJORDKRAFT : FKRAFT - Contemplated secondary placing
AQ
09/21DNB MARKETS - EPISURF MEDICAL : CMD 2020 highlights
AQ
09/21Norway rates seen on hold at zero, but outlook may change - Reuters poll
RE
09/21EIDSIVA ENERGI : Invitation to fixed income presentation and possible green bond..
AQ
09/17NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
09/14SBANKEN ASA : Trade subject to notification
AQ
09/10DNB : Capital reduction completed
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 56 276 M 5 869 M 5 869 M
Net income 2020 17 521 M 1 827 M 1 827 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 11,5x
Yield 2020 5,21%
Capitalization 198 B 20 664 M 20 614 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,51x
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,64x
Nbr of Employees 9 020
Free-Float 57,8%
Chart DNB ASA
Duration : Period :
DNB ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DNB ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 145,78 NOK
Last Close Price 127,50 NOK
Spread / Highest target 49,0%
Spread / Average Target 14,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kjerstin Elisabeth Braathen Group Chief Executive Officer
Olaug Svarva Chairman
Ottar Ertzeid Chief Financial Officer
Alf Otterstad Group Executive VP-Information Technology
Jaan Ivar Gjærum Semlitsch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DNB ASA-22.26%20 664
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-33.47%282 391
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-33.00%238 488
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-33.73%202 220
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-24.81%165 578
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.-1.38%134 083
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group