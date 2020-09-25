DNB : Norway central bank says "considerable uncertainty" about NOK supply

As a result, the central bank would consider "measures to strengthen distribution incentives between banks" starting with offering so-called F-loan liquidity auctions to participants in the Norwegian money market.

They would be fully allotted, at fixed rates and with one-day maturities.

A few minutes after the announcement, the bank issued the first of these F-loans. Minimum bid volume for the loan was for 10 million crowns (815,942 pounds).

"Norges Bank will offer these loans as long as the situation in the interbank market suggests that it is appropriate," it said in a statement.

"Any surplus liquidity resulting from these F-loans will not be withdrawn from the banking system."

