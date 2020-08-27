Log in
DNB ASA    DNB   NO0010031479

DNB ASA

(DNB)
08/27 03:24:54 am
142.85 NOK   -0.14%
08/23ISOFOL MEDICAL : DNB Markets - Good momentum in Q2
AQ
08/20Norway oil firms revive some investment plans after tax cut
RE
08/19DNB MARKETS - IAR SYSTEMS : Back to business
AQ
Norway first in line to raise rates post-COVID, DNB predicts

08/27/2020 | 03:07am EDT

Norway could become the first country to raise interest rates following the COVID-19 pandemic, with a hike likely to come in early 2022 to prevent an overheating of the housing market, the country's biggest bank, DNB, predicted on Thursday.

Norges Bank cut rates three times from March to May as it sought to cushion the economy from the effects of the coronavirus, but said in June that its prospects were improving faster than expected and that a hike could come in late 2022.

In all, the central bank will probably lift the cost of borrowing three times in the next several years, from the current zero percent to 0.75% by the end of 2023, DNB Chief Economist Kjersti Haugland said.

"Even though the Norwegian upswing will ... slow down in the time ahead, there is reason to believe that the housing market will remain solid," Haugland wrote as DNB released updated economic forecasts.

"This indicates that Norges Bank will move ahead of the other central banks and start hiking as soon as in early 2022, more than half a year earlier than its own current prediction," she added.

DNB believes the global economy will contract by 3.9% this year, exactly in line with its forecast for the Norwegian economy.

Next year, the world economy will likely expand by 5% while Norway will see 3.5% growth, the bank added.

In January, before the coronavirus turned into a worldwide pandemic, DNB had forecast the global economy to expand by 2.9% in 2020 and 3.1% in 2021, while growth in Norway was predicted at 1.9% and 1.5% for each of the years respectively.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

Financials
Sales 2020 56 358 M 6 348 M 6 348 M
Net income 2020 17 579 M 1 980 M 1 980 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 12,8x
Yield 2020 4,53%
Capitalization 223 B 25 034 M 25 146 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,96x
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,11x
Nbr of Employees 9 020
Free-Float 57,8%
Chart DNB ASA
Duration : Period :
DNB ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DNB ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 147,69 NOK
Last Close Price 143,05 NOK
Spread / Highest target 32,8%
Spread / Average Target 3,24%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kjerstin Elisabeth Braathen Group Chief Executive Officer
Olaug Svarva Chairman
Ottar Ertzeid Chief Financial Officer
Alf Otterstad Group Executive VP-Information Technology
Jaan Ivar Gjærum Semlitsch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DNB ASA-12.77%25 034
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-27.91%306 284
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-23.83%246 643
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-27.43%225 267
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-14.86%187 603
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.-0.93%135 222
