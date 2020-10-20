Log in
DNB ASA

(DNB)
Reminder: Invitation - DNB's third quarter results for 2020 will be presented on Thursday 22 October

10/20/2020

DNB will publish its results for the third quarter of 2020 on Thursday 22 October at 7.30 a.m. CET.

9:45 a.m. CET: Presentation
CEO Kjerstin Braathen and CFO Ottar Ertzeid present the results at a live streamed press conference. A broadcast will be available on the Investor Relations pages at ir.dnb.no.

1:30 p.m. CET: Conference call for analysts and investors
Click hereto register for the call and receive call in details.
The phone conference (listen-only mode) and a recording of this will be available on the Investor Relations pages at ir.dnb.no. Contacts:
Rune Helland, Head of IR, phone: +47 23 26 84 00 / mobile: +47 977 13 250
Thor Tellefsen, Long Funding, phone: +47 23 26 84 04 / mobile: +47 915 44 385

Disclaimer

DnB ASA published this content on 20 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2020 10:09:09 UTC

Financials
Sales 2020 56 170 M 6 022 M 6 022 M
Net income 2020 17 154 M 1 839 M 1 839 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 12,6x
Yield 2020 4,97%
Capitalization 214 B 23 044 M 22 988 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,82x
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,96x
Nbr of Employees 9 020
Free-Float 55,9%
Managers
NameTitle
Kjerstin Elisabeth Braathen Group Chief Executive Officer
Olaug Svarva Chairman
Ottar Ertzeid Chief Financial Officer
Alf Otterstad Group Executive VP-Information Technology
Jaan Ivar Gjærum Semlitsch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DNB ASA-15.67%23 044
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-28.41%304 210
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-23.67%253 823
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-32.65%205 451
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-15.90%184 941
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.6.41%148 059
