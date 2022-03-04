Log in
    DNB   NO0010161896

DNB BANK ASA

(DNB)
03/22 10:25:07 am
185.05 NOK   -3.57%
10:36aDNB BANK : Equity Story February presentation
03/01Buyback of shares related to employee share programmes completed
02/28DNB BANK : Equity story February
DNB Bank : Equity Story February presentation

03/04/2022 | 10:36am EST
Equity story

February 2022

A resilient and robust Norwegian economy

  • High activity level in the Norwegian economy, fully reopened society since mid February with no significant restrictions
  • Unemployment back at pre-pandemic level, indicating a positive outlook for the economy
  • Two rate hikes already implemented, and Norges Bank forecasts an additional five rate hikes before the end of 2024

Mainland GDP growth

Key policy rate

Registered unemployment

YoY, per cent

Per cent

Full-time unemployment, per cent

4.2

1.75

10.4

3.6

1.50

2.3

1.6

1.5

(2.3)

2.6

2.2

2.3

2.3

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021e

2022e

2023e

2024e

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022e

2023e

2024e

Feb 20

Mar 20

Apr 20

May 20

Aug 20

Dec 20

Apr 21

Jun 21

Sep 21

Dec 21

Jan 22

2022e

2023e

2024e

Forecast December

Forecast September

80% of DNB group's revenue comes from the Norwegian units

Sources: DNB Markets, Statistics Norway, Norges Bank (the Norwegian central bank), NAV (the Norwegian Labour and Welfare Administration).

2

The Norwegian economy has proven its resilience through the pandemic

  • The floating currency provides a natural hedge
  • The monetary policy gives room to maneuver and support an inflation of close to 2 per cent over time
  • The fiscal policy allows room for flexibility to smooth out cycles

Floating currency

Monetary policy

Development in USD/NOK

Key policy rate

11.40

1.75

1.50

8.90

5.52

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022e

2023e

2024e

Forecast December

Flexible fiscal room to maneuver

Norwegian sovereign wealth fund

Market value, NOK billion

12 340

10 088

5038

172

1 016

1998

1999

2000

2001

2002

2003

2004

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Currency

Financial return

Inflows

Sources: Norges Bank (the Norwegian central bank),

3

DNB is a broad-based financial institution and by far the largest in Norway

A full-service financial institution and market leader in Norway

Market shares in Norway

23% retail loans

21% corporate loans

29% retail deposits

35% corporate deposits

38% retail mutual funds

17% real estate brokerage

29% Defined contribution

Sources: Norwegian Fund and Asset Management Association, Real Estate Norway, Finance Norway

Partnership

The dominant mobile wallet in Norway

88% of Norwegians 13 years and older have the app

More than 80% are active users

DNB owns 45% of Vipps

Ongoing merge with MobilePay and Pivo

Leading non-life insurance provider

Joint venture with SpareBank 1 Alliance

Third largest insurance provider in Norway

DNB owns 35% of Fremtind

4

Our financial ambitions towards year-end 2023

Overriding target:

Return on equity

>12%

CET1 capital ratio

C/I ratio

Payout ratio

>17.6%1)

<40%

>50%

Capital level

Key performance indicator

Dividend policy

1) Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway's (FSA) expectation including pre-pandemiccounter-cyclical buffer requirements

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

DnB Bank ASA published this content on 04 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2022 15:35:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
