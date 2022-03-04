|
DNB Bank : Equity Story February presentation
A resilient and robust Norwegian economy
-
High activity level in the Norwegian economy, fully reopened society since mid February with no significant restrictions
-
Unemployment back at pre-pandemic level, indicating a positive outlook for the economy
-
Two rate hikes already implemented, and Norges Bank forecasts an additional five rate hikes before the end of 2024
|
Mainland GDP growth
|
|
Key policy rate
|
|
Registered unemployment
|
YoY, per cent
|
|
Per cent
|
|
Full-time unemployment, per cent
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.2
|
1.75
|
10.4
|
3.6
|
|
|
|
|
1.50
|
|
2.3
|
|
|
1.6
|
1.5
|
|
(2.3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.6
|
|
2.2
|
2.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021e
|
2022e
|
2023e
|
2024e
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022e
|
2023e
|
2024e
|
|
Feb 20
|
Mar 20
|
Apr 20
|
May 20
|
Aug 20
|
Dec 20
|
Apr 21
|
Jun 21
|
Sep 21
|
Dec 21
|
Jan 22
|
2022e
|
2023e
|
2024e
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Forecast December
|
|
|
Forecast September
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
80% of DNB group's revenue comes from the Norwegian units
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sources: DNB Markets, Statistics Norway, Norges Bank (the Norwegian central bank), NAV (the Norwegian Labour and Welfare Administration).
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
The Norwegian economy has proven its resilience through the pandemic
-
The floating currency provides a natural hedge
-
The monetary policy gives room to maneuver and support an inflation of close to 2 per cent over time
-
The fiscal policy allows room for flexibility to smooth out cycles
|
Floating currency
|
|
Monetary policy
|
Development in USD/NOK
|
|
Key policy rate
|
|
|
|
11.40
|
1.75
|
|
1.50
8.90
|
5.52
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022e
|
2023e
|
2024e
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Forecast December
|
|
|
|
Flexible fiscal room to maneuver
Norwegian sovereign wealth fund
Market value, NOK billion
12 340
10 088
5038
|
|
1998
|
1999
|
2000
|
2001
|
2002
|
2003
|
2004
|
2005
|
2006
|
2007
|
2008
|
2009
|
2010
|
2011
|
2012
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Currency
|
|
|
Financial return
|
|
|
Inflows
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sources: Norges Bank (the Norwegian central bank),
|
3
DNB is a broad-based financial institution and by far the largest in Norway
A full-service financial institution and market leader in Norway
|
Market shares in Norway
|
|
23% retail loans
|
21% corporate loans
|
29% retail deposits
|
35% corporate deposits
|
38% retail mutual funds
|
17% real estate brokerage
29% Defined contribution
Sources: Norwegian Fund and Asset Management Association, Real Estate Norway, Finance Norway
Partnership
The dominant mobile wallet in Norway
88% of Norwegians 13 years and older have the app
More than 80% are active users
DNB owns 45% of Vipps
Ongoing merge with MobilePay and Pivo
Leading non-life insurance provider
Joint venture with SpareBank 1 Alliance
Third largest insurance provider in Norway
DNB owns 35% of Fremtind
4
Our financial ambitions towards year-end 2023
Overriding target:
Return on equity
>12%
|
CET1 capital ratio
|
C/I ratio
|
Payout ratio
|
>17.6%1)
|
<40%
|
>50%
|
Capital level
|
Key performance indicator
|
Dividend policy
|
|
|
|
1) Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway's (FSA) expectation including pre-pandemiccounter-cyclical buffer requirements
|
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
DnB Bank ASA published this content on 04 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2022 15:35:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|All news about DNB BANK ASA
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
55 164 M
6 183 M
6 183 M
|Net income 2021
|
24 122 M
2 704 M
2 704 M
|Net Debt 2021
|
-
-
-
|P/E ratio 2021
|12,2x
|Yield 2021
|5,24%
|
|Capitalization
|
298 B
33 346 M
33 346 M
|Capi. / Sales 2021
|5,39x
|Capi. / Sales 2022
|4,90x
|Nbr of Employees
|9 050
|Free-Float
|57,6%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends DNB BANK ASA
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|16
|Last Close Price
|
191,90 NOK
|Average target price
|
215,79 NOK
|Spread / Average Target
|
12,4%