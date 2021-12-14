Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. DNB Bank ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DNB   NO0010161896

DNB BANK ASA

(DNB)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Oslo Bors - 12/14 08:36:22 am
195.75 NOK   -0.91%
DNB Bank : Equity story December 2021

12/14/2021 | 08:18am EST
Equity story

December 2021

A resilient and robust Norwegian economy

  • High activity level in the Norwegian economy, fully reopened society since September with no significant restrictions
  • Before the reopening, Norway was ranked no. 1 in Bloomberg's Covid Resilience Ranking of the countries handling COVID-19 most effectively
  • After a key policy rate hike of 25 basis points in September, Norges Bank forecasts an additional six rate hikes before the end of 2024

Mainland GDP growth

Key policy rate

Registered unemployment

YoY, per cent

3.8

2.3

(2.5)

3.5

1.5 1.5

Per cent

1.68

1.50

1.07

Full-time unemployment, per cent

10.4

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021e

2022e

2023e

2024e

0.25

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021e

2022e

2023e

2024e

Forecast September

Forecast June

2.3

2.3

2.4

Dec 19

Feb 20

Mar 20

Apr 20

May 20

Aug 20

Dec 20

Apr 21

Jun 21

Sep 21

Oct 21

2022e

2023e

2024e

80% of DNB group's revenue comes from the Norwegian units

Sources: DNB Markets, Statistics Norway, Norges Bank (the Norwegian central bank), NAV (the Norwegian Labour and Welfare Administration).

2

The Norwegian economy has proven its resilience through the pandemic

  • The floating currency provides a natural hedge
  • The monetary policy gives room to maneuver and support an inflation of close to 2 per cent over time
  • The fiscal policy allows room for flexibility to smooth out cycles

Floating currency

Monetary policy

Flexible fiscal room to maneuver

Norwegian sovereign wealth fund

Development in USD/NOK

Key policy rate

Market value, NOK billion

1.68

11.40

1.50

11 673

10 088

8.58

5038

0.25

172

1 016

5.52

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021e

2022e

2023e

2024e

1998

1999

2000

2001

2002

2003

2004

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Forecast September

Currency

Financial return

Inflows

Sources: Norges Bank (the Norwegian central bank),

3

DNB is a broad-based financial institution and by far the largest in Norway

A full-service financial institution and market leader in Norway

Market shares in Norway

23% retail loans

21% corporate loans

29% retail deposits

36% corporate deposits

39% retail mutual funds

17% real estate brokerage

29% Defined contribution

Sources: Norwegian Fund and Asset Management Association, Real Estate Norway, Finance Norway

Partnership

The dominant mobile wallet in Norway

88% of Norwegians 13 years and older have the app

More than 80% are active users

DNB owns 45% of Vipps

Ongoing merge with MobilePay and Pivo

Leading non-life insurance provider

Joint venture with SpareBank 1 Alliance

Third largest insurance provider in Norway

4

Our financial ambitions towards year-end 2023

Return on equity

>12%

Overriding target

CET1 ratio

C/I ratio

Payout ratio

>17.6%1)

<40%

>50%

Capital level

Key performance indicator

Dividend policy

1) Supervisory authorities' expectation with full CCyB (counter-cyclical capital buffer) requirement expected to take effect in 2023 at the earliest.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

DnB Bank ASA published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2021 13:17:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Chart DNB BANK ASA
DNB Bank ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends DNB BANK ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Managers and Directors
Kjerstin Elisabeth Braathen Group Chief Executive Officer
Ida Lerner Chief Financial Officer
Olaug Johanne Svarva Chairman
Maria Ervik Lovold Group Executive VP-Technology & Services
Mirella E. Grant Group Executive Vice President-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DNB BANK ASA17.59%36 841
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.25.77%466 696
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION43.78%356 662
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.92%244 336
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.19.27%208 651
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY60.90%193 620