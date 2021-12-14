DNB Bank : Equity story December 2021

Equity story
December 2021
A resilient and robust Norwegian economy
Mainland GDP growth
Key policy rate
Registered unemployment
YoY, per cent
3.8
2.3
(2.5)
3.5
1.5 1.5
Per cent
1.68
1.50
1.07
Full-time unemployment, per cent
10.4
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021e
2022e
2023e
2024e
0.25
Forecast September
Forecast June
2.3
2.4
Dec 19
Feb 20
Mar 20
Apr 20
May 20
Aug 20
Dec 20
Apr 21
Jun 21
Sep 21
Oct 21
80% of DNB group's revenue comes from the Norwegian units
The Norwegian economy has proven its resilience through the pandemic
Floating currency
Monetary policy
Flexible fiscal room to maneuver
Norwegian sovereign wealth fund
Development in USD/NOK
Key policy rate
Market value, NOK billion
1.68
11.40
1.50
11 673
10 088
8.58
5038
0.25
172
1 016
5.52
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2021e
2022e
2023e
2024e
1998
1999
2000
2001
2002
2003
2004
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
Forecast September
Currency
Financial return
Inflows
DNB is a broad-based financial institution and by far the largest in Norway
A full-service financial institution and market leader in Norway
Market shares in Norway
23% retail loans
21% corporate loans
29% retail deposits
36% corporate deposits
39% retail mutual funds
17% real estate brokerage
29% Defined contribution
Partnership
The dominant mobile wallet in Norway
88% of Norwegians 13 years and older have the app
More than 80% are active users
DNB owns 45% of Vipps
Ongoing merge with MobilePay and Pivo
Leading non-life insurance provider
Joint venture with SpareBank 1 Alliance
Third largest insurance provider in Norway
Our financial ambitions towards year-end 2023
Return on equity
>12%
Overriding target
CET1 ratio
C/I ratio
Payout ratio
>17.6%1)
<40%
>50%
Capital level
Key performance indicator
Dividend policy
1) Supervisory authorities' expectation with full CCyB (counter-cyclical capital buffer) requirement expected to take effect in 2023 at the earliest.
