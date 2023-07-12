FACTBOOK DNB - 2Q23 Changes and assumptions

Main assumptions

IFRS 17 Insurance contracts

DNB applied IFRS 17 from 1 January 2023. See further details in note G52 Transition to IFRS 17 in DNB Group's annual report for 2022 and note G1 Basis for preparation in DNB Group's second quarter report 2023. Due to the implementation of IFRS 17, comparative figures for 2022 have been restated, where relevant.