Second quarter 2023

Contact information

Group Management

Kjerstin R. Braathen, CEO

Ida Lerner, CFO

For further information, please contact

Rune Helland, Head of Investor Relations

rune.helland@dnb.no

+47 23 26 84 00

Anne Engebretsen, Investor Relations

anne.engebretsen@dnb.no

+47 23 26 84 08

Johanna Gateman, Investor Relations

johanna.gateman@dnb.no

+47 97 13 74 03

Thor Tellefsen, Long Term Funding

thor.tellefsen@dnb.no

+47 23 26 84 04

Mathias Bruvik, Head of Group Financial Reporting

mathias.bruvik@dnb.no

+47 91 75 87 74

Address

DNB, P.O.Box 1600 Sentrum, N-0021 Oslo

Visiting address: Dronning Eufemias gate 30, Bjørvika, 0191 Oslo

Telephone number

+47 91 50 48 00

Information on the Internet

DNB's Investor Relations page: ir.dnb.no

Financial calendar

2023

19 October

Q3 2023

2024

31

January

Q4 2023

14

March

Annual report 2023

23

April

Q1 2024

29

April

Annual General Meeting

30

April

Ex-dividend date

8 May

Distribution of dividends

11

July

Q2 2024

22

October

Q3 2024

Statements regarding DNB's relative market positions are, unless otherwise specified, based on internal DNB analyses.

FACTBOOK DNB - 2Q23

Changes and assumptions

Main assumptions

IFRS 17 Insurance contracts

DNB applied IFRS 17 from 1 January 2023. See further details in note G52 Transition to IFRS 17 in DNB Group's annual report for 2022 and note G1 Basis for preparation in DNB Group's second quarter report 2023. Due to the implementation of IFRS 17, comparative figures for 2022 have been restated, where relevant.

FACTBOOK DNB - 2Q23

CONTENTS

Contents chapter 1 - DNB Group

Financial results and key figures

  1. Income statement - condensed
  2. Income statement - quarterly figures
  3. Income statement - full-year figures
  4. Comprehensive income statement
  5. Balance sheet - quarterly figures
  6. Balance sheet - full-year figures
  7. Key figures - quarterly figures
  8. Key figures - full-year figures
  9. Key figures - definitions

Net interest income

  1. Net interest income - split by segments
  2. Average volumes - split by segments
  3. Interest rate spreads - split by segments
  4. Quarterly development in average interest rate spreads
  5. Net interest income
  6. Changes in net interest income

Net other operating income

  1. Net other operating income
  2. Net gains on financial instruments at fair value
  3. Profit from investments accounted for by the equity method - Fremtind

Operating expenses

  1. Operating expenses
  2. Full-timepositions based on the operational structure
  3. IT expenses

Loans and financial commitments

  1. Loans and financial commitments to customers by industry segment
  2. Development in maximum exposure of loans and financial commitments to customers
  3. Development in accumulated impairment of loans and financial commitments to customers
  4. Stage 3 - development in net loans at amortised cost and financial commitments to customers
  5. Impairment of financial instruments

Exposure at default (EAD) and risk classification

  1. Credit portfolio
    • EAD by industry segment
    • Risk classification of portfolio
  3. Customer segments
    • EAD
    • Risk classification of portfolio
  5. Breakdown of commercial real estate
    • EAD
    • Risk classification of portfolio
    • EAD by geographic distribution
  7. Breakdown of shipping
    • EAD
    • Risk classification of portfolio
    • Risk classification of portfolio - breakdown into sub-segments
  9. Breakdown of oil, gas and offshore
    • EAD
    • Risk classification of portfolio
    • Risk classification of portfolio - breakdown into sub-segments
  11. DNB's risk classification

Liquidity, funding and shareholder structure

  1. Funding
  2. Redemption profile
  3. Minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL)
  4. Asset encumbrance
  5. Liquid assets
  6. Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR)
  7. Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR)
  8. Credit ratings
  9. Major shareholders
  10. Ownership according to nationality
  11. Share buy-back programmes

Capital adequacy

  1. Own funds - condensed
  2. Leverage ratio
  3. Specification of exposure at default, risk exposure amount and average risk weights
  4. Own funds - DNB Bank ASA and DNB Group
  5. Cross-sectoralfinancial group

