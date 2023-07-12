DNB Group
Factbook
Second quarter 2023
(Unaudited)
- 2 -
Contact information
Group Management
Kjerstin R. Braathen, CEO
Ida Lerner, CFO
For further information, please contact
Rune Helland, Head of Investor Relations
rune.helland@dnb.no
+47 23 26 84 00
Anne Engebretsen, Investor Relations
anne.engebretsen@dnb.no
+47 23 26 84 08
Johanna Gateman, Investor Relations
johanna.gateman@dnb.no
+47 97 13 74 03
Thor Tellefsen, Long Term Funding
thor.tellefsen@dnb.no
+47 23 26 84 04
Mathias Bruvik, Head of Group Financial Reporting
mathias.bruvik@dnb.no
+47 91 75 87 74
Address
DNB, P.O.Box 1600 Sentrum, N-0021 Oslo
Visiting address: Dronning Eufemias gate 30, Bjørvika, 0191 Oslo
Telephone number
+47 91 50 48 00
Information on the Internet
DNB's Investor Relations page: ir.dnb.no
Financial calendar
2023
19 October
Q3 2023
2024
31
January
Q4 2023
14
March
Annual report 2023
23
April
Q1 2024
29
April
Annual General Meeting
30
April
Ex-dividend date
8 May
Distribution of dividends
11
July
Q2 2024
22
October
Q3 2024
Statements regarding DNB's relative market positions are, unless otherwise specified, based on internal DNB analyses.
- 3 -
FACTBOOK DNB - 2Q23
Changes and assumptions
Main assumptions
IFRS 17 Insurance contracts
DNB applied IFRS 17 from 1 January 2023. See further details in note G52 Transition to IFRS 17 in DNB Group's annual report for 2022 and note G1 Basis for preparation in DNB Group's second quarter report 2023. Due to the implementation of IFRS 17, comparative figures for 2022 have been restated, where relevant.
- 4 -
FACTBOOK DNB - 2Q23
CONTENTS
Contents chapter 1 - DNB Group
Financial results and key figures
- Income statement - condensed
- Income statement - quarterly figures
- Income statement - full-year figures
- Comprehensive income statement
- Balance sheet - quarterly figures
- Balance sheet - full-year figures
- Key figures - quarterly figures
- Key figures - full-year figures
- Key figures - definitions
Net interest income
- Net interest income - split by segments
- Average volumes - split by segments
- Interest rate spreads - split by segments
- Quarterly development in average interest rate spreads
- Net interest income
- Changes in net interest income
Net other operating income
- Net other operating income
- Net gains on financial instruments at fair value
- Profit from investments accounted for by the equity method - Fremtind
Operating expenses
- Operating expenses
- Full-timepositions based on the operational structure
- IT expenses
Loans and financial commitments
- Loans and financial commitments to customers by industry segment
- Development in maximum exposure of loans and financial commitments to customers
- Development in accumulated impairment of loans and financial commitments to customers
- Stage 3 - development in net loans at amortised cost and financial commitments to customers
- Impairment of financial instruments
Exposure at default (EAD) and risk classification
- Credit portfolio
- EAD by industry segment
- Risk classification of portfolio
- Customer segments
- EAD
- Risk classification of portfolio
- Breakdown of commercial real estate
- EAD
- Risk classification of portfolio
- EAD by geographic distribution
- Breakdown of shipping
- EAD
- Risk classification of portfolio
- Risk classification of portfolio - breakdown into sub-segments
- Breakdown of oil, gas and offshore
- EAD
- Risk classification of portfolio
- Risk classification of portfolio - breakdown into sub-segments
- DNB's risk classification
Liquidity, funding and shareholder structure
- Funding
- Redemption profile
- Minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL)
- Asset encumbrance
- Liquid assets
- Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR)
- Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR)
- Credit ratings
- Major shareholders
- Ownership according to nationality
- Share buy-back programmes
Capital adequacy
- Own funds - condensed
- Leverage ratio
- Specification of exposure at default, risk exposure amount and average risk weights
- Own funds - DNB Bank ASA and DNB Group
- Cross-sectoralfinancial group
- 5 -
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
DnB Bank ASA published this content on 12 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2023 05:39:01 UTC.