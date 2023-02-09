DNB Bank : Factbook DNB 4Q22
DNB Group
Factbook
Fourth quarter 2022 (Preliminary and unaudited)
Contact information
Group Management
Kjerstin R. Braathen, CEO
Ida Lerner, CFO
For further information, please contact
Rune Helland, Head of Investor Relations
rune.helland@dnb.no
+47 23 26 84 00
Anne Engebretsen, Investor Relations
anne.engebretsen@dnb.no
+47 23 26 84 08
Julie Raaholt Strømme, Investor Relations
julie.raaholt.stromme@dnb.no
+47 90 55 45 45
Thor Tellefsen, Long Term Funding
thor.tellefsen@dnb.no
+47 23 26 84 04
Mathias Bruvik, Head of Group Financial Reporting
mathias.bruvik@dnb.no
+47 91 75 87 74
Address
DNB, P.O.Box 1600 Sentrum, N-0021 Oslo
Visiting address: Dronning Eufemias gate 30, Bjørvika, 0191 Oslo
Telephone number
+47 91 50 48 00
Information on the Internet
DNB's Investor Relations page: ir.dnb.no
Financial calendar 2023
9 March
Annual report 2022
25
April
Annual General Meeting
26
April
Ex-dividend date
5 May
Distribution of dividends
27
April
Q1 2023
12
July
Q2 2023
19
October
Q3 2023
Statements regarding DNB's relative market positions are, unless otherwise specified, based on internal DNB analyses.
FACTBOOK DNB - 4Q22
CONTENTS
Contents chapter 1 - DNB Group
Financial results and key figures
Income statement - condensed
Income statement - quarterly figures
Income statement - five years
Comprehensive income statement
Balance sheet - quarterly figures
Balance sheet - five years
Key figures - quarterly figures
Key figures - five years
Key figures - definitions
Net interest income
Net interest income - split by segments
Average volumes - split by segments
Interest rate spreads - split by segments
Quarterly development in average interest rate spreads
Net interest income
Changes in net interest income
Net other operating income
Net other operating income
Net gains on financial instruments at fair value
Profit from investments accounted for by the equity method - Fremtind
Operating expenses
Operating expenses
Full-timepositions based on the operational structure
IT expenses
Loans and financial commitments
Loans and financial commitments to customers by industry segment
Development in maximum exposure of loans and financial commitments to customers
Development in accumulated impairment of loans and financial commitments to customers
Stage 3 - development in net loans at amortised cost and financial commitments to customers
Impairment of financial instruments
Exposure at default (EAD) and risk classification
Credit portfolio
EAD by industry segment
Risk classification of portfolio
Customer segments
EAD
Risk classification of portfolio
Breakdown of commercial real estate
EAD
Risk classification of portfolio
EAD by geographic distribution
Breakdown of shipping
EAD
Risk classification of portfolio
Risk classification of portfolio - breakdown into sub-segments
Breakdown of oil, gas and offshore
EAD
Risk classification of portfolio
Risk classification of portfolio - breakdown into sub-segments
DNB's risk classification
Liquidity, funding and shareholder structure
Funding
Redemption profile
Minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL)
Asset encumbrance
Liquid assets
Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR)
Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR)
Credit ratings
Major shareholders
Ownership according to nationality
Share buy-back programmes
Capital adequacy
Own funds - condensed
Leverage ratio
Specification of exposure at default, risk exposure amount and average risk weights
Own funds - DNB Bank ASA and DNB Group
Cross-sectoralfinancial group
FACTBOOK DNB - 4Q22
CONTENTS
Contents chapter 2 - Segmental reporting
Financial performance
Extracts from income statement
Main balance sheet items and key figures
Key figures - Norwegian and international units
Market shares
DNB's market shares in Norway - retail market and corporate market
Development in market shares, loans and deposits
DNB Livsforsikring - market shares
DNB Asset Management - market shares retail market
Personal customers (PC)
Financial performance
Key performance metrics - main customer divisions
Risk classification of portfolio
EAD by industry segment
Distribution of loan to value
DNB Boligkreditt - Average mortgage lending - volumes and spreads
DNB Eiendom - Residential real estate broking in Norway
Corporate customers (CC)
Financial performance
Key performance metrics - main customer divisions
Risk classification of portfolio
EAD by industry segment
Other operations
2.5.1 Financial performance
Main subsidiaries and product units
Total DNB Markets activity:
Financial performance
Break down of revenues
Value-at-Risk
DNB Livsforsikring Group:
Financial performance
Non-guaranteedproducts income
Guaranteed products income
Reconciliation of the DNB Livsforsikring Group's and the DNB Group's financial statements
DNB Asset Management:
Financial performance
Contents chapter 3 - The Norwegian economy
Basic information about Norway
Government net financial liabilities
GDP growth mainland Norway and unemployment rate
Contribution to volume growth in GDP, mainland Norway
Composition of GDP
Composition of exports
Key macro-economic indicators, Norway
Credit market, 12 month percentage growth
Deposit market, 12 month percentage growth
House prices
Household interest burden and debt burden
Appendix
Disclosure of main features of regulatory capital instruments
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
DnB Bank ASA published this content on 09 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2023 06:42:19 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about DNB BANK ASA
Analyst Recommendations on DNB BANK ASA
Sales 2022
64 429 M
6 242 M
6 242 M
Net income 2022
30 059 M
2 912 M
2 912 M
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
9,87x
Yield 2022
5,77%
Capitalization
295 B
28 566 M
28 566 M
Capi. / Sales 2022
4,58x
Capi. / Sales 2023
4,02x
Nbr of Employees
10 241
Free-Float
56,9%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends DNB BANK ASA
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bullish Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
18
Last Close Price
190,20 NOK
Average target price
207,78 NOK
Spread / Average Target
9,24%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.