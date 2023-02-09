Advanced search
    DNB   NO0010161896

DNB BANK ASA

(DNB)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:25:10 2023-02-08 am EST
190.20 NOK   -0.26%
01:59aDNB Bank Launches Buyback Program
MT
01:54aDNB Bank FY22 Attributable Profit Grows
MT
01:43aDnb Bank : Presentation DNB 4Q22
PU
DNB Bank : Factbook DNB 4Q22

02/09/2023 | 01:43am EST
DNB Group

Factbook

Fourth quarter 2022 (Preliminary and unaudited)

- 2 -

Contact information

Group Management

Kjerstin R. Braathen, CEO

Ida Lerner, CFO

For further information, please contact

Rune Helland, Head of Investor Relations

rune.helland@dnb.no

+47 23 26 84 00

Anne Engebretsen, Investor Relations

anne.engebretsen@dnb.no

+47 23 26 84 08

Julie Raaholt Strømme, Investor Relations

julie.raaholt.stromme@dnb.no

+47 90 55 45 45

Thor Tellefsen, Long Term Funding

thor.tellefsen@dnb.no

+47 23 26 84 04

Mathias Bruvik, Head of Group Financial Reporting

mathias.bruvik@dnb.no

+47 91 75 87 74

Address

DNB, P.O.Box 1600 Sentrum, N-0021 Oslo

Visiting address: Dronning Eufemias gate 30, Bjørvika, 0191 Oslo

Telephone number

+47 91 50 48 00

Information on the Internet

DNB's Investor Relations page: ir.dnb.no

Financial calendar 2023

9 March

Annual report 2022

25

April

Annual General Meeting

26

April

Ex-dividend date

5 May

Distribution of dividends

27

April

Q1 2023

12

July

Q2 2023

19

October

Q3 2023

Statements regarding DNB's relative market positions are, unless otherwise specified, based on internal DNB analyses.

- 3 -

FACTBOOK DNB - 4Q22

CONTENTS

Contents chapter 1 - DNB Group

Financial results and key figures

  1. Income statement - condensed
  2. Income statement - quarterly figures
  3. Income statement - five years
  4. Comprehensive income statement
  5. Balance sheet - quarterly figures
  6. Balance sheet - five years
  7. Key figures - quarterly figures
  8. Key figures - five years
  9. Key figures - definitions

Net interest income

  1. Net interest income - split by segments
  2. Average volumes - split by segments
  3. Interest rate spreads - split by segments
  4. Quarterly development in average interest rate spreads
  5. Net interest income
  6. Changes in net interest income

Net other operating income

  1. Net other operating income
  2. Net gains on financial instruments at fair value
  3. Profit from investments accounted for by the equity method - Fremtind

Operating expenses

  1. Operating expenses
  2. Full-timepositions based on the operational structure
  3. IT expenses

Loans and financial commitments

  1. Loans and financial commitments to customers by industry segment
  2. Development in maximum exposure of loans and financial commitments to customers
  3. Development in accumulated impairment of loans and financial commitments to customers
  4. Stage 3 - development in net loans at amortised cost and financial commitments to customers
  5. Impairment of financial instruments

Exposure at default (EAD) and risk classification

  1. Credit portfolio
    • EAD by industry segment
    • Risk classification of portfolio
  3. Customer segments
    • EAD
    • Risk classification of portfolio
  5. Breakdown of commercial real estate
    • EAD
    • Risk classification of portfolio
    • EAD by geographic distribution
  7. Breakdown of shipping
    • EAD
    • Risk classification of portfolio
    • Risk classification of portfolio - breakdown into sub-segments
  9. Breakdown of oil, gas and offshore
    • EAD
    • Risk classification of portfolio
    • Risk classification of portfolio - breakdown into sub-segments
  11. DNB's risk classification

Liquidity, funding and shareholder structure

  1. Funding
  2. Redemption profile
  3. Minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL)
  4. Asset encumbrance
  5. Liquid assets
  6. Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR)
  7. Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR)
  8. Credit ratings
  9. Major shareholders
  10. Ownership according to nationality
  11. Share buy-back programmes

Capital adequacy

  1. Own funds - condensed
  2. Leverage ratio
  3. Specification of exposure at default, risk exposure amount and average risk weights
  4. Own funds - DNB Bank ASA and DNB Group
  5. Cross-sectoralfinancial group

- 4 -

FACTBOOK DNB - 4Q22

CONTENTS

Contents chapter 2 - Segmental reporting

Financial performance

  1. Extracts from income statement
  2. Main balance sheet items and key figures
  3. Key figures - Norwegian and international units

Market shares

  1. DNB's market shares in Norway - retail market and corporate market
  2. Development in market shares, loans and deposits
  3. DNB Livsforsikring - market shares
  4. DNB Asset Management - market shares retail market

Personal customers (PC)

  1. Financial performance
  2. Key performance metrics - main customer divisions
  3. Risk classification of portfolio
  4. EAD by industry segment
  5. Distribution of loan to value
  6. DNB Boligkreditt - Average mortgage lending - volumes and spreads
  7. DNB Eiendom - Residential real estate broking in Norway

Corporate customers (CC)

  1. Financial performance
  2. Key performance metrics - main customer divisions
  3. Risk classification of portfolio
  4. EAD by industry segment

Other operations

2.5.1 Financial performance

Main subsidiaries and product units

Total DNB Markets activity:

  1. Financial performance
  2. Break down of revenues
  3. Value-at-Risk

DNB Livsforsikring Group:

  1. Financial performance
  2. Non-guaranteedproducts income
  3. Guaranteed products income
  4. Reconciliation of the DNB Livsforsikring Group's and the DNB Group's financial statements
    DNB Asset Management:
  5. Financial performance

Contents chapter 3 - The Norwegian economy

  1. Basic information about Norway
  2. Government net financial liabilities
  3. GDP growth mainland Norway and unemployment rate
  4. Contribution to volume growth in GDP, mainland Norway
  5. Composition of GDP
  6. Composition of exports
  7. Key macro-economic indicators, Norway
  8. Credit market, 12 month percentage growth
  9. Deposit market, 12 month percentage growth
  10. House prices
  11. Household interest burden and debt burden

Appendix

Disclosure of main features of regulatory capital instruments

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

DnB Bank ASA published this content on 09 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2023 06:42:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
