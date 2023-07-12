Return on equity (ROE) of 15.6 per cent in the quarter

Solid result across customer segments.

Net interest income (NII) up 4.3 per cent from 1Q23 and 32.2 from 2Q22 Driven by profitable lending growth in all segments, higher deposit volumes in personal customers segment and higher interest rates.

Net commissions and fees (NCF) up 10.2 per cent from 2Q22 All-timehigh second quarter, strong deliveries across product areas. Robust and diversified fee platform.

Impairment provisions of NOK 871 million

NOK 653 million relating to a legacy foreign currency portfolio in Poland. Overall robust asset quality - 99.2 per cent in stages 1 and 2.

Earnings per share (EPS) up 18.1 per cent from 2Q22

EPS of NOK 5.93 for the quarter.