Results DNB Group

Second quarter 2023

Kjerstin R. Braathen (CEO)

Q2

Ida Lerner (CFO)

12 July 2023

Continued strong performance and solid asset quality

Return on equity

Per cent, trailing 12-month figures

14.6 15.6 15.9

9.8 10.3 10.711.612.3 12.9

2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 1Q22 2Q22 3Q22 4Q22 1Q23 2Q23

Profit for

CET1

the period

capital ratio

NOK billion

Per cent

9.5

18.9

Return on equity (ROE) of 15.6 per cent in the quarter

Solid result across customer segments.

Net interest income (NII) up 4.3 per cent from 1Q23 and 32.2 from 2Q22 Driven by profitable lending growth in all segments, higher deposit volumes in personal customers segment and higher interest rates.

Net commissions and fees (NCF) up 10.2 per cent from 2Q22 All-timehigh second quarter, strong deliveries across product areas. Robust and diversified fee platform.

Impairment provisions of NOK 871 million

NOK 653 million relating to a legacy foreign currency portfolio in Poland. Overall robust asset quality - 99.2 per cent in stages 1 and 2.

Earnings per share (EPS) up 18.1 per cent from 2Q22

EPS of NOK 5.93 for the quarter.

Due to the implementation of IFRS 17, comparative figures for 2022 have been restated, where relevant.

2

Robust Norwegian economy

  • Healthy activity levels in first half of 2023 - moderate growth in mainland economy anticipated going forward
  • Latest forecast from Norges Bank indicates further hikes in key policy rate to 4.25 per cent
  • Inflation expected to peak this year and gradually decline in forecasting period

Mainland GDP

Key policy rate

Actual and Norges Bank forecast

Actual and Norges Bank forecast

Per cent

Per cent

4.2

3.75

4.25

3.8

1.2

1.50

(2.3)

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023F

2024F

2025F

2026F

2018

2019

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023F

2024F

2025F

2026F

Inflation

Actual and Norges Bank forecast

Per cent

6.7

6.2

2020

2021

2022

2023F

2024F

2025F

2026F

Core inflation Norway

CPI Norway1

1) Consumer price index.

3

Sources: Statistics Norway, DNB Markets, Norges Bank (Norwegian central bank).

Resilient Norwegian households

  • Debt-servicingratio edging higher - Norwegian households generally robust
  • Unemployment rates expected to remain low throughout forecasting period
  • Negative real wage development of 1.5 per cent expected for 2023 - with return to positive growth in 2024

Debt-servicing ratio

of Norwegian households

Per cent of disposable income

15.9

16.5

Full-time unemployment

Real wage development

Actual and Norges Bank forecast

Actual and Norges Bank forecast

Per cent

Per cent

5.0

5.5

4.3

10.0

8.5

4.5

1980

1985

1990

1995

2000

2005

2010

2015

2020

2025F

Debt-servicing ratio

Interest burden

2.3

2.4

1.8

1.8

(1.5)

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023F

2024F

2025F

2026F

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023F

2024F

2025F

2026F

Nominal wages

Real wages

Sources: Statistics Norway, DNB Markets, Norges Bank (Norwegian central bank), NAV (Norwegian Labour and Welfare Administration).

4

Personal customers - profitable lending and deposit growth

Pre-tax operating profit

NOK million

3 699

3 822

2 563

2Q22

1Q23

2Q23

Before impairment provisions

Highlights of the quarter

  • Growth in loans and deposits of 0.5 and 3.7 per cent, respectively
  • NII down 0.8 per cent from 1Q23, affected by increased NOK money market rates and lag effects
  • Total income up 2.0 per cent from 1Q23 and 26.2 per cent from 2Q22
  • Personal customers remain committed to savings schemes

Solid development in savings

Savings volumes at end of period, NOK billion

771

755

761

771

805

174

169

177

191

203

541

543

542

553

559

597

586

584

580

602

2Q22

3Q22

4Q22

1Q23

2Q23

Deposits

Mutual funds

Number of savings schemes (thousands)

5

