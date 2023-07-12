Results DNB Group
Second quarter 2023
Kjerstin R. Braathen (CEO)
Q2
Ida Lerner (CFO)
12 July 2023
Continued strong performance and solid asset quality
Return on equity
Per cent, trailing 12-month figures
14.6 15.6 15.9
9.8 10.3 10.711.612.3 12.9
2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 1Q22 2Q22 3Q22 4Q22 1Q23 2Q23
Profit for
CET1
the period
capital ratio
NOK billion
Per cent
9.5
18.9
Return on equity (ROE) of 15.6 per cent in the quarter
Solid result across customer segments.
Net interest income (NII) up 4.3 per cent from 1Q23 and 32.2 from 2Q22 Driven by profitable lending growth in all segments, higher deposit volumes in personal customers segment and higher interest rates.
Net commissions and fees (NCF) up 10.2 per cent from 2Q22 All-timehigh second quarter, strong deliveries across product areas. Robust and diversified fee platform.
Impairment provisions of NOK 871 million
NOK 653 million relating to a legacy foreign currency portfolio in Poland. Overall robust asset quality - 99.2 per cent in stages 1 and 2.
Earnings per share (EPS) up 18.1 per cent from 2Q22
EPS of NOK 5.93 for the quarter.
Due to the implementation of IFRS 17, comparative figures for 2022 have been restated, where relevant.
2
Robust Norwegian economy
- Healthy activity levels in first half of 2023 - moderate growth in mainland economy anticipated going forward
- Latest forecast from Norges Bank indicates further hikes in key policy rate to 4.25 per cent
- Inflation expected to peak this year and gradually decline in forecasting period
Mainland GDP
Key policy rate
Actual and Norges Bank forecast
Actual and Norges Bank forecast
Per cent
Per cent
4.2
3.75
4.25
3.8
1.2
1.50
(2.3)
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023F
2024F
2025F
2026F
2018
2019
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023F
2024F
2025F
2026F
Inflation
Actual and Norges Bank forecast
Per cent
6.7
6.2
2020
2021
2022
2023F
2024F
2025F
2026F
Core inflation Norway
CPI Norway1
1) Consumer price index.
3
Sources: Statistics Norway, DNB Markets, Norges Bank (Norwegian central bank).
Resilient Norwegian households
- Debt-servicingratio edging higher - Norwegian households generally robust
- Unemployment rates expected to remain low throughout forecasting period
- Negative real wage development of 1.5 per cent expected for 2023 - with return to positive growth in 2024
Debt-servicing ratio
of Norwegian households
Per cent of disposable income
15.9
16.5
Full-time unemployment
Real wage development
Actual and Norges Bank forecast
Actual and Norges Bank forecast
Per cent
Per cent
5.0
5.5
4.3
10.0
8.5
4.5
1980
1985
1990
1995
2000
2005
2010
2015
2020
2025F
Debt-servicing ratio
Interest burden
2.3
2.4
1.8
1.8
(1.5)
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023F
2024F
2025F
2026F
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023F
2024F
2025F
2026F
Nominal wages
Real wages
Sources: Statistics Norway, DNB Markets, Norges Bank (Norwegian central bank), NAV (Norwegian Labour and Welfare Administration).
4
Personal customers - profitable lending and deposit growth
Pre-tax operating profit
NOK million
3 699
3 822
2 563
2Q22
1Q23
2Q23
Before impairment provisions
Highlights of the quarter
- Growth in loans and deposits of 0.5 and 3.7 per cent, respectively
- NII down 0.8 per cent from 1Q23, affected by increased NOK money market rates and lag effects
- Total income up 2.0 per cent from 1Q23 and 26.2 per cent from 2Q22
- Personal customers remain committed to savings schemes
Solid development in savings
Savings volumes at end of period, NOK billion
771
755
761
771
805
174
169
177
191
203
541
543
542
553
559
597
586
584
580
602
2Q22
3Q22
4Q22
1Q23
2Q23
Deposits
Mutual funds
Number of savings schemes (thousands)
5
