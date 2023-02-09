Advanced search
    DNB   NO0010161896

DNB BANK ASA

(DNB)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:25:10 2023-02-08 am EST
190.20 NOK   -0.26%
01:59aDNB Bank Launches Buyback Program
MT
01:54aDNB Bank FY22 Attributable Profit Grows
MT
01:43aDnb Bank : Presentation DNB 4Q22
PU
DNB Bank : Presentation DNB 4Q22

02/09/2023 | 01:43am EST
Results DNB Group

Fourth quarter 2022

Kjerstin R. Braathen (CEO)

Q4

Ida Lerner (CFO)

9 February 2023

Strong performance enabling delivery on dividend policy

Return on equity

Per cent, trailing 12-month figures

13.81)

10.3

10.7

11.4

12.0

12.3

9.8

8.4

9.2

4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 1Q22 2Q22 3Q22 4Q22

Profit for

CET1

the period

capital ratio

NOK billion

Per cent

9.9

18.3

Return on equity (ROE) of 16.2 per cent in the quarter1)

Driven by strong performance in customer segments and extraordinarily low tax rate in 4Q22

Net interest income (NII) up 14.8 per cent from 3Q22

Driven by profitable growth and increased interest rates

Net commissions and fees (NCF) down 0.4 per cent from all-time high 4Q21 results

Solid performance in turbulent market - robust and diversified fee platform

Robust and well-diversified portfolio 99.1 per cent in stages 1 and 2

Net impairment provisions of NOK 674 million

Proposed dividend of NOK 12.50 per share and announced share buy- back of 0.5 per cent

Earnings per share (EPS) of NOK 20.65 in 2022, up 31.2 per cent from 2021

1) Calculated with a normalised tax level of 23.0 per cent, return on equity was 13.0 per cent both in 4Q22 and for the full year. The low tax expense was mainly a result of the

2

liquidation of a subsidiary in Asia in the fourth quarter.

Resilient Norwegian economy

  • High activity in the economy continued throughout fourth quarter
  • Key policy rate expected to remain around current level in forecasting period
  • Unemployment remains at very low level - expecting some easing of tight labour market

Mainland GDP

Actual and DNB Markets forecast

YoY growth, Per cent

4.1

3.7

3.50

2.4

3.00

2.50

1.3

0.9

2.00

0.5

1.50

1.00

0.50

(2.3)

0.00

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022F

2023F

2024F

2025F

2026F

2019

Key policy rate

Full-time unemployment

Actual and DNB Markets forecast

Actual and DNB Markets forecast

Per cent

Per cent

5.0

3.0

3.0

1.8

2020

2021

2022

2023F

2024F

2025F

2026F

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023F

2024F

2025F

2026F

Key Policy Rate

Full-time unemployment

Sources: Statistics Norway, DNB Markets, Norges Bank (Norwegian central bank), NAV (Norwegian Labour and Welfare Administration).

3

Personal customers - strong performance across product areas

Pre-tax operating profit

NOK million

10 911

9 914

9 660

8 633

8 766

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Before impairment provisions

Highlights of the year

  • Profitable growth in average loans and deposits of 10.0 and 17.2 per cent, respectively
  • Successful acquisition of Sbanken, which showed solid development in 2022
  • Result driven by higher NOK market interest rates and increased activity from reopening after COVID-19 pandemic

Solid development in savings

Savings volumes at end of period, NOK billion

682

761

601

177

498

538

189

141

113

86

412

425

460

493

584

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Deposits

Mutual funds

4

Corporate customers - all-time high profit reflecting high activity across industries

Pre-tax operating profit

NOK million

27 418

21 147

18 327

18 033

10 338

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Before impairment provisions

Highlights of the year

  • Profitable growth in both average loans and deposits of 10.7 per cent
  • Result driven by higher market interest rates and net reversals of impairment provisions, reflecting robust and well-diversifiedportfolio
  • Solid development in other income from Markets products and performance fees from asset management

Income from Markets products

NOK million

5 445

5 759

4 302

4 420

3 324

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

5



Disclaimer

DnB Bank ASA published this content on 09 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2023 06:42:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 64 429 M 6 242 M 6 242 M
Net income 2022 30 059 M 2 912 M 2 912 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,87x
Yield 2022 5,77%
Capitalization 295 B 28 566 M 28 566 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,58x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,02x
Nbr of Employees 10 241
Free-Float 56,9%
Consensus
Managers and Directors
Kjerstin Elisabeth Braathen Group Chief Executive Officer
Ida Lerner Chief Financial Officer
Olaug Johanne Svarva Chairman
Maria Ervik Lovold Group Executive VP-Technology & Services
Mirella E. Grant Group Executive Vice President-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DNB BANK ASA-2.19%28 566
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.5.83%421 355
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION9.81%294 042
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.75%215 110
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY16.57%184 521
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.43%159 844