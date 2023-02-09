DNB Bank : Presentation DNB 4Q22

Return on equity
Per cent, trailing 12-month figures
13.81)
10.3
10.7
11.4
12.0
12.3
9.8
8.4
9.2
4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 1Q22 2Q22 3Q22 4Q22
Profit for
CET1
the period
capital ratio
NOK billion
Per cent
9.9
18.3
Return on equity (ROE) of 16.2 per cent in the quarter1)
Driven by strong performance in customer segments and extraordinarily low tax rate in 4Q22
Net interest income (NII) up 14.8 per cent from 3Q22
Driven by profitable growth and increased interest rates
Net commissions and fees (NCF) down 0.4 per cent from all-time high 4Q21 results
Solid performance in turbulent market - robust and diversified fee platform
Robust and well-diversified portfolio 99.1 per cent in stages 1 and 2
Net impairment provisions of NOK 674 million
Proposed dividend of NOK 12.50 per share and announced share buy- back of 0.5 per cent
Earnings per share (EPS) of NOK 20.65 in 2022, up 31.2 per cent from 2021