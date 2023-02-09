DNB Bank : Presentation DNB 4Q22

Return on equity (ROE) of 16.2 per cent in the quarter1)

Driven by strong performance in customer segments and extraordinarily low tax rate in 4Q22

Net interest income (NII) up 14.8 per cent from 3Q22

Driven by profitable growth and increased interest rates

Net commissions and fees (NCF) down 0.4 per cent from all-time high 4Q21 results

Solid performance in turbulent market - robust and diversified fee platform

Robust and well-diversified portfolio 99.1 per cent in stages 1 and 2

Net impairment provisions of NOK 674 million

Proposed dividend of NOK 12.50 per share and announced share buy- back of 0.5 per cent

Earnings per share (EPS) of NOK 20.65 in 2022, up 31.2 per cent from 2021