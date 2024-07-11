The CSRD comes with extensive reporting requirements, and as part of the process of implementing the new requirements, DNB is

In June, legislative amendments to the Norwegian Accounting Act were passed by the Storting (the Norwegian parliament), with a view to implementing the Corporate Sustainability Directive (CSRD) in Norwegian law, aiming to follow the same timeline as in the EU.

In the second quarter, DNB announced its first transition loan, an instrument targeted at helping hard-to-abate sectors in their transition efforts. The loan was announced as part of DNB's transition loan pilot project, and DNB is currently working to establish a framework for loans of this kind. Also in the second quarter, DNB continued the work with energy efficiency in its property portfolios. Energy efficiency is essential for achieving the goals in DNB's transition plan, and work is well underway on exploring how energy efficiency can be promoted among both personal and corporate customers.

Compared with the previous quarter, net operating income increased by NOK 884 million or 18.1 per cent.

The common equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio was 19.0 per cent at end-June, up from 18.9 per cent a year earlier and at the same level as in the previous quarter.

Earnings per share were NOK 6.83, compared with NOK 5.93 in the year-earlier period, and NOK 6.48 in the first quarter.

The Group delivered profits of NOK 10 766 million in the quarter, an increase of NOK 1 305 million, or 13.8 per cent, from the corresponding quarter of last year. Compared with the first quarter of 2024, profits increased by NOK 564 million or 5.5 per cent.

The Norwegian economy continued to show sound activity during the second quarter, supported by low unemployment rates. As inflationary pressure alleviates, strengthening of households' purchasing power continues, and the first lowering of the key policy rate is now expected in the first half of 2025. DNB mirrors the Norwegian economy, and the results in the quarter remained strong with a solid capital position. The portfolio is well-diversified and robust.

currently updating its double materiality analysis to identify which material topics the Group is to report on going forward.

During the second quarter, DNB Asset Management (DAM) published its statement on the principal adverse impacts (PAI) of investment decisions on sustainability factors. The disclosure is required under the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR), and describes how the PAIs of investment decisions are considered under SFDR. DAM is also in the process of updating two of its expectation documents on the topics climate change and human capital.

As of end-June, DNB had facilitated a cumulative total of NOK

645 billion in sustainable financing volumes and was on track to reach the target of NOK 1 500 billion by 2030. With regard to the target of NOK 200 billion in assets in mutual funds with a sustainability profile by 2025, NOK 114 billion had been invested as at the end of the second quarter.

Other events in the second quarter

At the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 29 April, a resolution was made to reduce the share capital through the cancellation of own shares and the redemption of shares belonging to the Norwegian government. The transaction was completed on 21 June, and the total number of shares issued was reduced by 3.25 per cent to

1 492 530 286. The AGM also gave the Board of Directors an authorisation for a new share buy-back programme of 3.5 per cent of the company's share capital, as well as an authorisation to DNB Markets to repurchase 0.5 per cent of the shares for hedging purposes. The authorisation is valid until the AGM in 2025. On

17 June, a buy-back programme of 1.0 per cent was announced. As at 30 June, DNB had purchased 1 499 699 shares in the open market. In addition, a proportion of the government's holding will be redeemed after the AGM in 2025, bringing total buy-backs to 0.15 per cent as at end-June.

In May, DNB adjusted its organisational structure to meet changes in the market, and this also involved changes to the Group Management team.

On 27 June, the Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway (Finanstilsynet) approved the business combination between Fremtind Forsikring AS and Eika Forsikring AS. The business combination took place on 1 July, after which DNB owns 28.46 per cent of the combined entity.

For the second year in a row, DNB's internal chatbot, Juno, was given the annual Agent Assist Excellence Award by boost.ai.

DNB is collaborating with the European Investment Fund (EIF) on offering a new range of loans to small and medium-sized enterprises in Norway. The goal is to stimulate sustainability and digitalisation. In the second quarter, DNB signed a new guarantee, InvestEU, which will mobilise loans with a value of up to NOK

2.5 billion. This makes DNB the first Norwegian bank in the InvestEU programme.

In June, DNB was voted the best pension provider in the annual quality survey of the Norwegian Association of Insurance Brokers. The award is voted on by the members of the Association and is given to the company that delivers the highest quality in several different areas. DNB won for the sixth year in a row.

Every year, Universum ranks Norway's most attractive employers among students at Norwegian universities and university colleges. This year, around 11 000 students participated. DNB continues to hold the top position in business. The Group has also retained its title as the financial industry's best employer in banking and finance. In addition, DNB is ranked number 5 in IT and number 13 in law.

DNB was the main partner of Oslo Pride 2024, which took place in June. Several hundred DNB employees and their families and friends took part in the parade.