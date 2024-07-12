12 Jul 2024 17:43 CEST
DNB BANK ASA
On 17 June 2024, DNB Bank ASA ("DNB") announced that the company has decided to
initiate a share buy-back programme comprising up to 1.0 percent of the
company's own shares, which represents a total of 14,925,301 shares.
Up to 9,850,699 shares will be purchased on trading venues by 13 September 2024,
and a proposal to cancel the shares will be made at the Annual General Meeting
in 2025. At the same meeting it will also be proposed to redeem the remaining
shares - up to 5,074,602 shares - from the Norwegian Government, represented by
the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Fisheries ("NFD"), so that NFD's ownership
interest of 34 percent remains unchanged.
The total consideration paid for the shares purchased under the buy-back
programme, including the shares that will be proposed redeemed from NFD, will
not exceed NOK 3,358 million.
During week 28 of 2024, DNB purchased 802,500 own shares at an average price of
NOK 211.2169 per share. Following this, DNB has purchased a total of 3,039,595
own shares under the current buy-back programme, corresponding to 0.20 percent
of the shares in the company.
Below is a more detailed overview of the transactions carried out under the buy
-back programme:
+------------------------+---------+--------+-----------------------------+
| Date: |Number of|Average |Total transaction value (NOK)|
| | shares | price | |
| | | (NOK) | |
+------------------------+---------+--------+-----------------------------+
|08/07 | 160,000 |210.2297| 33,636,752.00 |
+------------------------+---------+--------+-----------------------------+
|09/07 | 162,500 |206.6168| 33,575,230.00 |
+------------------------+---------+--------+-----------------------------+
|10/07 | 160,000 |205.1760| 32,828,160.00 |
+------------------------+---------+--------+-----------------------------+
|11/07 | 160,000 |215.8555| 34,536,880.00 |
+------------------------+---------+--------+-----------------------------+
|12/07 | 160,000 |218.2783| 34,924,528.00 |
+------------------------+---------+--------+-----------------------------+
|Previously announced buy|2,237,095|209.7978| 469,337,633.62 |
|-backs under the | | | |
|programme | | | |
+------------------------+---------+--------+-----------------------------+
|Total buy-backs made |3,039,595|210.1725| 638,839,182.62 |
|under the programme | | | |
+------------------------+---------+--------+-----------------------------+
Please see the stock exchange announcement published on 17 June 2024, which is
available at www.newsweb.oslobors.no, for more information about the buy-back
programme.
For further information, please contact Rune Helland, Head of Investor
Relations, on +47 23 26 84 00 or +47 97 71 32 50.
This announcement contains information that is subject to disclosure
requirements pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation and section 5-12 of the
Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
An overview of all buy-backs made this week is enclosed with this announcement
and available at www.newsweb.oslobors.no.
DNB Bank ASA
