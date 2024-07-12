DNB Bank ASA - status of share buy-back programme after week 28 2024

On 17 June 2024, DNB Bank ASA ("DNB") announced that the company has decided to

initiate a share buy-back programme comprising up to 1.0 percent of the

company's own shares, which represents a total of 14,925,301 shares.



Up to 9,850,699 shares will be purchased on trading venues by 13 September 2024,

and a proposal to cancel the shares will be made at the Annual General Meeting

in 2025. At the same meeting it will also be proposed to redeem the remaining

shares - up to 5,074,602 shares - from the Norwegian Government, represented by

the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Fisheries ("NFD"), so that NFD's ownership

interest of 34 percent remains unchanged.



The total consideration paid for the shares purchased under the buy-back

programme, including the shares that will be proposed redeemed from NFD, will

not exceed NOK 3,358 million.



During week 28 of 2024, DNB purchased 802,500 own shares at an average price of

NOK 211.2169 per share. Following this, DNB has purchased a total of 3,039,595

own shares under the current buy-back programme, corresponding to 0.20 percent

of the shares in the company.



Below is a more detailed overview of the transactions carried out under the buy

-back programme:



+------------------------+---------+--------+-----------------------------+

| Date: |Number of|Average |Total transaction value (NOK)|

| | shares | price | |

| | | (NOK) | |

+------------------------+---------+--------+-----------------------------+

|08/07 | 160,000 |210.2297| 33,636,752.00 |

+------------------------+---------+--------+-----------------------------+

|09/07 | 162,500 |206.6168| 33,575,230.00 |

+------------------------+---------+--------+-----------------------------+

|10/07 | 160,000 |205.1760| 32,828,160.00 |

+------------------------+---------+--------+-----------------------------+

|11/07 | 160,000 |215.8555| 34,536,880.00 |

+------------------------+---------+--------+-----------------------------+

|12/07 | 160,000 |218.2783| 34,924,528.00 |

+------------------------+---------+--------+-----------------------------+

|Previously announced buy|2,237,095|209.7978| 469,337,633.62 |

|-backs under the | | | |

|programme | | | |

+------------------------+---------+--------+-----------------------------+

|Total buy-backs made |3,039,595|210.1725| 638,839,182.62 |

|under the programme | | | |

+------------------------+---------+--------+-----------------------------+



Please see the stock exchange announcement published on 17 June 2024, which is

available at www.newsweb.oslobors.no, for more information about the buy-back

programme.



For further information, please contact Rune Helland, Head of Investor

Relations, on +47 23 26 84 00 or +47 97 71 32 50.



This announcement contains information that is subject to disclosure

requirements pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation and section 5-12 of the

Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



An overview of all buy-backs made this week is enclosed with this announcement

and available at www.newsweb.oslobors.no.





