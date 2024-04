DNB Bank ASA is the leading financial group in Norway. Net Banking Product breaks down by activity as follows: - corporate banking (61.7%); - retail banking (35.2%): sale of conventional and specialized banking products and services; - other (3.1%): insurance, savings management, asset management etc. At the end of 2023, the group had NOK 1,422.9 billion in current deposits and NOK 1,997.4 billion in current credits.

Sector Banks