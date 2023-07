OSLO, July 12 (Reuters) - Norway's largest bank DNB reported on Wednesday an increase in second-quarter profit that was bigger than expected, on the back of higher interest rates and a robust economy.

Net profit rose to 9.46 billion crowns ($918 million) from 7.96 billion a year earlier. Analysts had on average expected 9.05 billion crowns, according to a poll compiled by the bank. ($1 = 10.3059 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Victoria Klesty. Editing by Anna Ringstrom)