OSLO, July 12 (Reuters) - Norway's largest bank DNB reported on Wednesday an increase in second-quarter profit that was bigger than expected, on the back of higher interest rates and a robust economy.

Net profit rose to 9.46 billion crowns ($918 million) from 7.96 billion a year earlier. Analysts had on average expected 9.05 billion crowns, according to a poll compiled by the bank.

The higher result was due to profitable volume growth, increased interest rates and subsequent customer repricing, DNB said in the report.

"We're growing in both the personal and corporate customer market," CEO Kjerstin Braathen said in a statement.

Norway's central bank was the first major central bank to begin raising policy rates, from zero, in September 2021. It last month raised its key policy rate to a 15-year high of 3.75%, and expects

to keep raising it

.

DNB said it booked impairment provisions of 871 million crowns in the quarter, mainly related to a legacy portfolio in Poland. In the year-ago period, DNB reversed impairments by 209 million crowns. ($1 = 10.3059 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Victoria Klesty. Editing by Anna Ringstrom)