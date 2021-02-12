DNO : 2020 Interim Results Presentation

June 30, 2005

President Helge Eide

Chief Financial Officer Haakon Sandborg

" 168% reserve growth through successful exploration and development

" Excellent reserve economics

" Strong netback from producing assets

Second quarter 2005

- Financial Summary

NOK Million Q2 05 Q1 05 Q4 04 Q3 04 Q2 04 YTD 2005 YTD 2004 Sales Gross margin Profit / (loss) from operating activities Net profit / (loss) before disc. operations 315,8 242,8 167,4 -23,7 299,8 216,7 212,8 143,8 338,0 260,8 203,7 301,0 237,9

221,6 167,6

126,7 111,6 -30,0 - 92,7 16,5 618,6 459,4 380,2 120,1 493,7 354,2 230,3 35,8 EBITDA * Netback * 198,9 -0,1 244,3 108,3 235,5 164,3 552,1 16,0 -35,0 265,0 443,2 108,2 1 346,2 1 082,8 Production (mboe) Production per day (boe) 1,212 13 322 1,266 14 070 1,448 15 741 1,239 13 469 1,132 12 435 2,479 13 694 2,430 13 351

* including asset sale proceeds