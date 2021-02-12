Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  DNO ASA    DNO   NO0003921009

DNO ASA

(DNO)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Oslo Bors - 02/12 03:04:36 am
7.778 NOK   +2.59%
02/11DNO : 2020 Interim Results Presentation
PU
02/10DNO Buys 32% Stake in Baeshiqa License In Iraq
MT
02/10DNO : Reports 2020 Results; Guides on 2021 Activity
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DNO : 2020 Interim Results Presentation

02/12/2021 | 02:36am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

June 30, 2005

President Helge Eide

Chief Financial Officer Haakon Sandborg

Disclaimer

This Presentation includes and is based, inter alia, on forward-looking information and statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ. These statements and this Presentation are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about global economic conditions, the economic conditions of the regions and industries that are major markets for DNO ASA and DNO ASA's (including subsidiaries and affiliates) lines of business. These expectations, estimates and projections are generally identifiable by statements containing words such as "expects", "believes", "estimates" or similar expressions. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expectations include, among others, economic and market conditions in the geographic areas and industries that are or will be major markets for DNO's businesses, oil prices, market acceptance of new products and services, changes in governmental regulations, interest rates, fluctuations in currency exchange rates and such other factors as may be discussed from time to time in the Presentation. Although DNO ASA believes that its expectations and the Presentation are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that those expectations will be achieved or that the actual results will be as set out in the Presentation. DNO ASA is making no representation or warranty, expressed or implied, as to the accuracy, reliability or completeness of the Presentation, and neither DNO ASA nor any of its directors, officers or employees will have any liability to you or any other persons resulting from your use.

This presentation was prepared for the August 10, 2005 earnings presentation. Information contained within will not be updated. The following slides should be read and considered in connection with the information given orally during the presentation.

  • " 168% reserve growth through successful exploration and development

  • " Excellent reserve economics

  • " Strong netback from producing assets

Second quarter 2005

- Financial Summary

NOK Million

Q2 05

Q1 05

Q4 04

Q3 04

Q2 04

YTD 2005

YTD 2004

Sales

Gross margin

Profit / (loss) from operating activities Net profit / (loss) before disc. operations

315,8 242,8 167,4 -23,7

299,8 216,7 212,8 143,8

338,0 260,8 203,7

  • 301,0 237,9

  • 221,6 167,6

  • 126,7 111,6

-30,0 - 92,7 16,5

618,6 459,4 380,2 120,1

493,7 354,2 230,3 35,8

EBITDA * Netback *

198,9 -0,1

244,3 108,3

235,5 164,3 552,1

16,0

-35,0 265,0

443,2 108,2

1 346,2 1 082,8

Production (mboe)

Production per day (boe)

1,212 13 322

1,266 14 070

1,448 15 741

1,239 13 469

1,132 12 435

2,479 13 694

2,430 13 351

* including asset sale proceeds

  • " Strong cash flow from producing assets

  • " Delivering values - dividend payment of 232 MNOK (cash + treasury shares)

  • " YTD expensed exploration investments 66 MNOK

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

DNO ASA published this content on 11 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2021 07:35:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DNO ASA
02/11DNO : 2020 Interim Results Presentation
PU
02/10DNO Buys 32% Stake in Baeshiqa License In Iraq
MT
02/10DNO : Reports 2020 Results; Guides on 2021 Activity
AQ
02/10DNO : Increases Stake in Kurdistan's Baeshiqa License; Prepares to Step Up Opera..
AQ
02/09DNO : Invitation to DNO 2020 Earnings Call
AQ
02/07DNO : Invitation to DNO 2020 Earnings Call
AQ
02/05Equinor Makes Oil, Gas Discovery in North Sea
MT
02/04Equinor Signs New Oil, Gas License in North Sea of Norway
MT
02/04DNO : North Sea Exploration Gains Traction with Latest Discovery
AQ
01/18OKEA : Granted Six Production Licences In Norway
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 4 903 M 577 M 577 M
Net income 2020 -2 229 M -262 M -262 M
Net Debt 2020 4 776 M 562 M 562 M
P/E ratio 2020 -3,36x
Yield 2020 0,84%
Capitalization 7 396 M 874 M 871 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,48x
EV / Sales 2021 1,55x
Nbr of Employees 1 318
Free-Float 39,8%
Chart DNO ASA
Duration : Period :
DNO ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DNO ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 8,13 NOK
Last Close Price 7,58 NOK
Spread / Highest target 24,0%
Spread / Average Target 7,27%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bjørn Kenneth Dale Managing Director
Haakon Sandborg Chief Financial Officer
Bijan Mossavar-Rahmani Executive Chairman
Gunnar Hirsti Director
Shelley M. Watson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DNO ASA10.40%874
CONOCOPHILLIPS18.15%63 883
CNOOC LIMITED21.31%50 624
EOG RESOURCES, INC.20.73%35 125
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED7.85%30 786
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY13.30%28 656
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ