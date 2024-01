DNO ASA announced that the Company will exercise the option to fully redeem its DNO03 bond on 5 January 2024. ISIN of bond loan: NO0010852643. Original maturity date: 29 May 2024.

New maturity date (redemption date): 22 January 2024. Record date: 18 January 2024. Redemption price: 100% of the Nominal Amount, plus accrued interest.