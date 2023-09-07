DNO ASA announced that Christopher Spencer has been appointed Managing Director of the Company as Bjørn Dale steps down as part of a planned management transition initiated last year. Mr. Spencer has been DNO?s Chief Operating Officer since 2021. Before joining DNO six years ago, he served as chief executive of Rocksource ASA and in various commercial and technical roles at Royal Dutch Shell and BP.

He is a Chartered Engineer with the Institution of Chemical Engineers in the United Kingdom.Mr. Dale joined DNO in 2011 as a corporate lawyer prior to his appointments as General Counsel and Managing Director. He will continue to advise the Company on legal and commercial matters for a period of six months following Mr. Spencer?s appointment effective 8 September 2023.