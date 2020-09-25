Log in
DNO ASA    DNO   NO0003921009

DNO ASA : FAPE01 bond buyback
PU
DNO ASA : FAPE01 bond buyback
AQ
Norway oil workers threaten strike, including at leading Sverdrup field
RE
DNO ASA: FAPE01 bond buyback

09/25/2020

Oslo, 25 September 2020 - DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today purchased USD 1.2 million in nominal value of FAPE01 bonds (ISIN NO0010811268) originally issued by Faroe Petroleum plc, and renamed DNO North Sea plc. The bonds were purchased at a price of 104.10. Following the bond buyback, USD 8.0 million in nominal value of the FAPE01 bonds remain outstanding with DNO ASA holding the balance of USD 77.8 million. The FAPE01 bonds mature on 28 April 2023.

Disclaimer

DNO ASA published this content on 25 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2020 08:49:00 UTC

Financials
Sales 2020 5 061 M 533 M 533 M
Net income 2020 -1 540 M -162 M -162 M
Net Debt 2020 4 767 M 502 M 502 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,96x
Yield 2020 1,17%
Capitalization 4 497 M 470 M 473 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,83x
EV / Sales 2021 1,47x
Nbr of Employees 1 318
Free-Float 40,9%
Managers
NameTitle
Bjørn Kenneth Dale Managing Director
Bijan Mossavar-Rahmani Executive Chairman
Haakon Sandborg Chief Financial Officer
Gunnar Hirsti Director
Shelley M. Watson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DNO ASA-60.16%470
CNOOC LIMITED-42.05%44 877
CONOCOPHILLIPS-48.33%35 309
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-56.24%21 182
ECOPETROL S.A.-41.18%21 111
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-47.76%19 395
