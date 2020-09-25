DNO ASA: FAPE01 bond buyback

Oslo, 25 September 2020 - DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today purchased USD 1.2 million in nominal value of FAPE01 bonds (ISIN NO0010811268) originally issued by Faroe Petroleum plc, and renamed DNO North Sea plc. The bonds were purchased at a price of 104.10. Following the bond buyback, USD 8.0 million in nominal value of the FAPE01 bonds remain outstanding with DNO ASA holding the balance of USD 77.8 million. The FAPE01 bonds mature on 28 April 2023. Attachments Original document

