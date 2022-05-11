Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. DNO ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DNO   NO0003921009

DNO ASA

(DNO)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  05/11 10:18:20 am EDT
13.60 NOK   +1.04%
10:06aDNO ASA – Key information relating to partial redemption of bond loan
GL
05/04Norway oil firms and labor unions seek mediation to avert strike
RE
05/03Notice of Annual General Meeting 2022
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DNO ASA – Key information relating to partial redemption of bond loan

05/11/2022 | 10:06am EDT
Please see the following key information regarding partial redemption of DNO ASA's bond loan with ISIN NO0010852643 (the "Bond Loan"):

Issuer: DNO ASA
ISIN of bond loan: NO0010852643
Date of redemption: 30 May 2022
Record date: 25 May 2022
Redemption amount: USD 200 million
Outstanding loan amount after redemption: USD 176,159,000
Redemption price: 103.35% of the Nominal Amount, plus accrued interest.

Other information: DNO ASA currently owns bonds issued under the Bond Loan in an amount of USD 23,841,000, all of which will be cancelled before the partial redemption of the Bond Loan is carried out.

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. This announcement was published by Jostein Løvås, Communication Manager, DNO ASA on 11 May 2022 at 16:00 CEST.


Financials
Sales 2022 10 510 M 1 082 M 1 082 M
Net income 2022 3 887 M 400 M 400 M
Net cash 2022 2 719 M 280 M 280 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,79x
Yield 2022 0,65%
Capitalization 13 129 M 1 352 M 1 352 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,99x
EV / Sales 2023 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 1 327
Free-Float 53,9%
Chart DNO ASA
Duration : Period :
DNO ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DNO ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 13,46 NOK
Average target price 16,30 NOK
Spread / Average Target 21,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bjorn Kenneth Dale Managing Director & Director
Haakon Sandborg Chief Financial Officer
Bijan Mossavar-Rahmani Executive Chairman
Christopher Thomas Hyde Spencer Chief Operating Officer
Gunnar Hirsti Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DNO ASA28.74%1 352
CONOCOPHILLIPS35.77%126 758
EOG RESOURCES, INC.34.59%70 028
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED42.34%67 451
CNOOC LIMITED31.01%63 318
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY37.75%60 620