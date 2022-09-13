Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. DNO ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DNO   NO0003921009

DNO ASA

(DNO)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  08:51 2022-09-13 am EDT
12.67 NOK   -1.32%
09/06Odfjell Drilling Reaches Deal To Use Drilling Rig
MT
09/01Valaris Says it has Obtained New Contracts, Extensions With Associated Backlog of $149 Million
MT
09/01RAK Petroleum Files to Delist from Oslo Børs
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DNO Extraordinary General Meeting Approves Share Capital Increase

09/13/2022 | 08:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Oslo, 13 September 2022 – DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today held an Extraordinary General Meeting in Oslo at which the proposal to increase the Company’s share capital received near unanimous support of over 99 percent of the votes cast.

The Company will issue 78,943,763 new shares for subscription by RAK Petroleum plc, subject to the fulfilment of certain conditions set out in the transaction agreement entered between DNO and RAK Petroleum by which the Company will acquire assets in West Africa, as referenced in a 22 August 2022 stock exchange announcement.

The total shares outstanding following the completion of the transaction will be 1,054,376,509‬, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.25.

The minutes from the Extraordinary General Meeting are attached.

For further information, please contact:
Media: media@dno.no
Investors: investor.relations@dno.no

DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator focused on the Middle East and the North Sea. Founded in 1971 and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, the Company holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Norway, the United Kingdom, Netherlands and Yemen.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment


All news about DNO ASA
09/06Odfjell Drilling Reaches Deal To Use Drilling Rig
MT
09/01Valaris Says it has Obtained New Contracts, Extensions With Associated Backlog of $149 ..
MT
09/01RAK Petroleum Files to Delist from Oslo Børs
MT
09/01Oil firms seek U.S. mediation to defuse Iraq-Kurdistan tensions
RE
08/31DNO - Partial Bond Cancellation Completed
AQ
08/30Partial Bond Cancellation Completed
GL
08/30Partial Bond Cancellation Completed
AQ
08/26DNO Makes Oil Discovery In Norwegian North Sea
MT
08/26DNO Finds Oil at Ofelia
GL
08/26DNO Finds Oil At Ofelia
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DNO ASA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 11 007 M 1 119 M 1 119 M
Net income 2022 4 294 M 436 M 436 M
Net cash 2022 3 340 M 340 M 340 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,36x
Yield 2022 6,04%
Capitalization 12 525 M 1 273 M 1 273 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,83x
EV / Sales 2023 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 1 327
Free-Float 54,3%
Chart DNO ASA
Duration : Period :
DNO ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DNO ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 12,84 NOK
Average target price 17,50 NOK
Spread / Average Target 36,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bjorn Kenneth Dale Managing Director & Director
Haakon Sandborg Chief Financial Officer
Bijan Mossavar-Rahmani Executive Chairman
Christopher Thomas Hyde Spencer Chief Operating Officer
Gunnar Hirsti Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DNO ASA22.81%1 273
CONOCOPHILLIPS58.48%145 622
EOG RESOURCES, INC.42.31%74 082
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED36.69%63 126
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION130.42%62 055
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY36.73%59 352