  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. DNO ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DNO   NO0003921009

DNO ASA

(DNO)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:25 2022-08-25 am EDT
14.59 NOK   -0.07%
02:30aDNO Finds Oil at Ofelia
GL
08/25Oil firms must step up exploration off Norway to unlock potential -NPD
RE
08/25Oil firms must step up exploration off Norway to unlock potential -NPD
RE
Summary 
Summary

DNO Finds Oil at Ofelia

08/26/2022 | 02:30am EDT
Oslo, 26 August 2022 – DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today confirmed an oil discovery on the Ofelia prospect in the Norwegian North Sea license PL929 in which the Company holds a 10 percent interest. The well encountered a 73-meter oil column in Lower Cretaceous Agat Formation sandstones of moderate to good reservoir quality. Preliminary estimates of gross recoverable resources are in the range of 16-39 million barrels of oil equivalent. In addition, upsides have been identified in both the Agat Formation and the overlying Kyrre Formation.

The partners, which in addition to the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary DNO Norge AS, include license operator Neptune Energy Norge AS, Wintershall Dea Norge AS, Pandion Energy AS and ABP Norway AS, will consider development of the discovery with a tieback to the Neptune-operated Gjøa platform 15 kilometers to the south.

With Ofelia, DNO racks up its third recent exploration success in the Troll-Gjøa area in the North Sea alongside the 2022 Kveikje (DNO 29 percent) and 2021 Røver Nord discoveries (DNO 20 percent). The Company is one of the largest holders of acreage in what has become an exploration hotspot on the Norwegian continental shelf, with several drill-ready prospects close to existing infrastructure. The next of these prospects to be tested, Røver Sør, will be drilled in the fourth quarter of 2022 within the Røver Nord discovery license.

For further information, please contact:
Media: media@dno.no
Investors: investor.relations@dno.no

DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator focused on the Middle East and the North Sea. Founded in 1971 and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, the Company holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Norway, the United Kingdom, Netherlands and Yemen.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



Financials
Sales 2022 14 969 M 1 545 M 1 545 M
Net income 2022 6 296 M 650 M 650 M
Net cash 2022 4 213 M 435 M 435 M
P/E ratio 2022 1,85x
Yield 2022 5,32%
Capitalization 14 232 M 1 468 M 1 468 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,67x
EV / Sales 2023 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 1 327
Free-Float 54,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 14,59 NOK
Average target price 17,50 NOK
Spread / Average Target 19,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bjorn Kenneth Dale Managing Director & Director
Haakon Sandborg Chief Financial Officer
Bijan Mossavar-Rahmani Executive Chairman
Christopher Thomas Hyde Spencer Chief Operating Officer
Gunnar Hirsti Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DNO ASA39.55%1 468
CONOCOPHILLIPS55.28%140 696
EOG RESOURCES, INC.40.97%72 611
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION156.92%69 589
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED37.25%63 402
CNOOC LIMITED28.52%62 652