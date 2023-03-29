Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. DNO ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DNO   NO0003921009

DNO ASA

(DNO)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:25:21 2023-03-28 am EDT
10.25 NOK   +3.54%
01:02aDNO Starts Shutdown of Kurdistan Oilfields as Pipeline Closure Continues
GL
01:01aDNO Starts Shutdown of Kurdistan Oilfields as Pipeline Closure Continues
AQ
03/28DNO ASA - Kurdistan Operations Update
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DNO Starts Shutdown of Kurdistan Oilfields as Pipeline Closure Continues

03/29/2023 | 01:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Oslo, 29 March 2023 – DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today announced that it has started an orderly shutdown of its operated oil fields in the Kurdistan region of Iraq four days after it was instructed to temporarily cease deliveries to the Iraq-Turkey Pipeline destined for the Mediterranean port of Ceyhan following an arbitration ruling in favor of Iraq against Turkey for exporting Kurdish oil without Baghdad’s approval.

DNO had diverted oil production to storage tanks, but capacity is limited, as previously announced.

The Company’s prolific Tawke and Peshkabir fields averaged combined production of 107,000 barrels of oil per day in 2022, representing a quarter of Kurdistan’s total exports. Peshkabir production was halted last night and plans drawn up to conduct deferred maintenance. Tawke production shutdown has started but will take an additional day or so given the much larger numbers of wells spread across some 10 kilometers.

“It is unfortunate it has come to this given the likely impact of a continuing supply disruption on oil prices and at a fragile time in global financial markets,” said DNO’s Executive Chairman Bijan Mossavar-Rahmani.

Prior to the shutdown, the Iraq-Turkey Pipeline carried some 400,000 barrels a day of Kurdish oil and another 70,000 barrels a day of Iraqi oil for export to Mediterranean and other refineries.

For further information, please contact:
Media: media@dno.no
Investors: investor.relations@dno.no

DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator active in the Middle East, the North Sea and West Africa. Founded in 1971 and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, the Company holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Norway, the United Kingdom, Côte d'Ivoire, Netherlands and Yemen.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


All news about DNO ASA
01:02aDNO Starts Shutdown of Kurdistan Oilfields as Pipeline Closure Continues
GL
01:01aDNO Starts Shutdown of Kurdistan Oilfields as Pipeline Closure Continues
AQ
03/28DNO ASA - Kurdistan Operations Update
AQ
03/27Iraqi Kurdistan region's oil output at risk after Turkey halts pipeline exports
RE
03/27Iraqi Kurdistan region's oil output at risk after Turkey halts pipeline exports
RE
03/27Turkey requests Iraq-Turkey pipeline shutdown, regional oil cos sink
RE
03/27Iraq-Turkey pipeline shutdown on Turkish government orders
RE
03/27DNO puts oil in storage after Iraq halts export via Turkey
RE
03/27Kurdistan Operations Update
GL
03/23DNO ASA - Peshkabir Barrels Past Hundred Million Milestone
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 10 977 M 1 058 M 1 058 M
Net income 2023 4 263 M 411 M 411 M
Net cash 2023 5 570 M 537 M 537 M
P/E ratio 2023 1,61x
Yield 2023 10,6%
Capitalization 9 994 M 963 M 963 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,40x
EV / Sales 2024 -0,12x
Nbr of Employees 1 449
Free-Float 57,7%
Chart DNO ASA
Duration : Period :
DNO ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DNO ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 10,25 NOK
Average target price 18,50 NOK
Spread / Average Target 80,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bjorn Kenneth Dale Managing Director & Director
Haakon Sandborg Chief Financial Officer
Bijan Mossavar-Rahmani Executive Chairman
Christopher Thomas Hyde Spencer Chief Operating Officer
Gunnar Hirsti Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DNO ASA-16.17%963
CHEVRON CORPORATION-13.05%300 587
CONOCOPHILLIPS-17.39%118 806
CNOOC LIMITED12.83%68 231
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-16.32%63 697
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-4.32%57 732
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer