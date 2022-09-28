Advanced search
    DNO   NO0003921009

DNO ASA

(DNO)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:25 2022-09-28 am EDT
12.22 NOK   -0.33%
10:39aDNO03 Bond Buyback
GL
09/26Norway oil safety regulator warns of threats from unidentified drones
RE
09/21General Meeting of RAK Petroleum plc Approved all Resolutions; Plan for Capital Repayment, Delisting and Voluntary Liquidation Proceeding
AQ
DNO03 Bond Buyback

09/28/2022 | 10:39am EDT
Oslo, 28 September 2022 – DNO ASA,  the Norwegian oil and gas operator, has completed buybacks in the DNO03 bond (ISIN: NO0010852643) totaling USD 19,565,657. The purchased bonds will be cancelled. Following cancellation, the outstanding amount of the DNO03 bond will be USD 131,162,339. The buybacks do not change the fixed maturity date of the DNO03 bond.

For further information, please contact:
Media: media@dno.no
Investors: investor.relations@dno.no

DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator focused on the Middle East and the North Sea. Founded in 1971 and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, the Company holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Norway, the United Kingdom, Netherlands and Yemen.

This information is subject to disclosure pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and section 6.2.2 (2) of Euronext Oslo Rulebook II.


Financials
Sales 2022 15 295 M 1 416 M 1 416 M
Net income 2022 6 054 M 560 M 560 M
Net cash 2022 4 376 M 405 M 405 M
P/E ratio 2022 1,80x
Yield 2022 6,26%
Capitalization 11 959 M 1 107 M 1 107 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,50x
EV / Sales 2023 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 1 327
Free-Float 54,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 12,26 NOK
Average target price 19,63 NOK
Spread / Average Target 60,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bjorn Kenneth Dale Managing Director & Director
Haakon Sandborg Chief Financial Officer
Bijan Mossavar-Rahmani Executive Chairman
Christopher Thomas Hyde Spencer Chief Operating Officer
Gunnar Hirsti Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DNO ASA17.26%1 107
CONOCOPHILLIPS36.82%125 725
EOG RESOURCES, INC.18.71%61 798
CNOOC LIMITED19.30%58 082
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION99.66%54 372
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED16.35%50 716