Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. DNO ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DNO   NO0003921009

DNO ASA

(DNO)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  05/04 10:25:17 am EDT
14.90 NOK   +4.05%
05:43pNorway oil firms and workers seek mediation to avert strike
RE
05/03Notice of Annual General Meeting 2022
GL
04/20DNO ASA - Q1 2022 Trading Update and Invitation to Earnings Call
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Norway oil firms and workers seek mediation to avert strike

05/04/2022 | 05:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OSLO (Reuters) - Wage talks between Norwegian oil firms and the industry's biggest labour union broke down on Wednesday and will switch to state-led mediation in a bid to prevent strike action by workers, the Industri Energi union said.

If Norway's government-appointed mediator is unable to broker a deal, union members will be eligible to go on strike, disrupting output from western Europe's largest oil and gas producer.

Mediation in this year's talks is expected to take place in June, according to the Norwegian Oil and Gas Association, although no date has so far been set.

Norway produces around 4 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, almost equally divided between oil and natural gas, and any production cuts could have significant market impact at a time of soaring global energy prices.

Industri Energi had been negotiating since Tuesday with the Norwegian Oil and Gas Association (NOG), which represents petroleum companies, in a bid to agree an offshore wage settlement.

The talks cover wages, benefits and working conditions for staff employed by oil firms, including Equinor, Aker BP, ConocoPhillips and TotalEnergies.

In 2020, an oil industry strike cut Norway's output by around 330,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, corresponding to 8% of the country's overall production.

The strike, which lasted 10 days, was split 60% for natural gas and 40% for oil.

During the 2020 strike, a last-minute bargain between workers and oil firms prevented an escalation that would otherwise have raised the outage to almost one million barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Separate negotiations covering workers on floating rigs, onshore oil and gas terminals and offshore service companies are scheduled to take place in the coming weeks.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AKER ASA 3.62% 788 Real-time Quote.-7.82%
AKER BP ASA 2.27% 351 Real-time Quote.26.36%
AKER SOLUTIONS ASA 2.30% 30.24 Real-time Quote.26.43%
CONOCOPHILLIPS 4.98% 103.86 Delayed Quote.37.06%
DNO ASA 4.05% 14.9 Real-time Quote.36.97%
EQUINOR ASA 3.07% 335.3 Real-time Quote.37.90%
LONDON BRENT OIL 4.02% 109.795 Delayed Quote.35.58%
OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED 3.77% 162.25 Delayed Quote.9.80%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 5.80% 393.9976 Real-time Quote.113.24%
TOTALENERGIES SE 0.05% 48.825 Real-time Quote.9.34%
WTI 4.05% 107.61 Delayed Quote.39.64%
All news about DNO ASA
05:43pNorway oil firms and workers seek mediation to avert strike
RE
05/03Notice of Annual General Meeting 2022
GL
04/20DNO ASA - Q1 2022 Trading Update and Invitation to Earnings Call
AQ
04/19Q1 2022 Trading Update and Invitation to Earnings Call
AQ
04/11Equinor Finds Oil, Gas Near North Sea Troll, Fram Area
MT
04/11Norway's Equinor Detects Oil, Gas In North Sea Area
MT
04/11Kveikje Discovery Charges Up DNO in Core Area
AQ
04/11DNO ASA Confirms Oil and Gas Discovery on the Kveikje Prospect
CI
04/11Equinor Makes Oil and Gas Discovery in North Sea
DJ
03/17DNO Releases 2021 Annual Report and Accounts
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DNO ASA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 10 510 M 1 119 M 1 119 M
Net income 2022 3 887 M 414 M 414 M
Net cash 2022 3 095 M 330 M 330 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,20x
Yield 2022 0,58%
Capitalization 14 534 M 1 548 M 1 548 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,09x
EV / Sales 2023 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 1 327
Free-Float 53,9%
Chart DNO ASA
Duration : Period :
DNO ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DNO ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 14,90 NOK
Average target price 16,30 NOK
Spread / Average Target 9,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bjorn Kenneth Dale Managing Director & Director
Haakon Sandborg Chief Financial Officer
Bijan Mossavar-Rahmani Executive Chairman
Christopher Thomas Hyde Spencer Chief Operating Officer
Gunnar Hirsti Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DNO ASA36.97%1 488
CONOCOPHILLIPS37.06%128 218
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED53.25%74 161
EOG RESOURCES, INC.35.95%70 692
CNOOC LIMITED38.23%66 828
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY33.99%58 965