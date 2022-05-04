Norway oil firms and workers seek mediation to avert strike

If Norway's government-appointed mediator is unable to broker a deal, union members will be eligible to go on strike, disrupting output from western Europe's largest oil and gas producer.

Mediation in this year's talks is expected to take place in June, according to the Norwegian Oil and Gas Association, although no date has so far been set.

Norway produces around 4 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, almost equally divided between oil and natural gas, and any production cuts could have significant market impact at a time of soaring global energy prices.

Industri Energi had been negotiating since Tuesday with the Norwegian Oil and Gas Association (NOG), which represents petroleum companies, in a bid to agree an offshore wage settlement.

The talks cover wages, benefits and working conditions for staff employed by oil firms, including Equinor, Aker BP, ConocoPhillips and TotalEnergies.

In 2020, an oil industry strike cut Norway's output by around 330,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, corresponding to 8% of the country's overall production.

The strike, which lasted 10 days, was split 60% for natural gas and 40% for oil.

During the 2020 strike, a last-minute bargain between workers and oil firms prevented an escalation that would otherwise have raised the outage to almost one million barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Separate negotiations covering workers on floating rigs, onshore oil and gas terminals and offshore service companies are scheduled to take place in the coming weeks.

