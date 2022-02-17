Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. DNO ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DNO   NO0003921009

DNO ASA

(DNO)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Oslo Bors - 02/17 05:25:34 am
11.125 NOK   -2.58%
05:02aNorway's oil firms hike 2022 investment plans
RE
02:02aNorway oil firms raise 2022 investment forecasts
RE
02/12DNO ASA Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
Norway's oil firms hike 2022 investment plans

02/17/2022 | 05:02am EST
FILE PHOTO: A general view of the Equinor's Johan Sverdrup oilfield platforms in the North Sea

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway's oil and gas firms plan to invest almost $18 billion this year, more than originally expected, as they take advantage of pandemic-era tax incentives, a national statistics office (SSB) survey showed on Thursday.

The forecast is bound to draw criticism from environmentalists, who argue companies should be reining in spending on fossil fuels to curb global warming.

Norway, one of the world's richest countries per capita, is also investing heavily in cleaner energy, but argues it should continue producing fossil fuels while there is global demand.

The SSB survey showed Norway's biggest business sector now expects to invest 159.5 billion crowns ($17.9 billion) in 2022, up from a projected 154.4 billion crowns in November.

That would still be down an estimated 8.1% from 2021.


Graphic: Norway oil investments,

SSB said its provisional estimate was for a further decline to 131.4 billion crowns in 2023, but this was likely to change.

"If the schedules for the expected projects are maintained, there will be significantly higher investments in field development in 2023 than what is currently included in the survey," the agency said.

Yet-to-be approved projects include a cluster of oil and gas discoveries in the so-called NOAKA area by Aker BP and Equinor, as well as Equinor's Arctic Wisting oil discovery.

The companies estimate investments in the two projects alone at a total of up to 165 billion crowns.

Investments in 2021 totalled 177.7 billion crowns, down 0.9% from 2020, SSB said.

Oil investments affect near-term growth in Norway's economy as supplier industries benefits from higher orders, as well as longer-term petroleum output, predicted to rise by 9% by 2024.

In 2020, Norway's parliament approved temporary tax incentives to support oil and gas investments amid a crash in petroleum demand due to the pandemic.

The incentives are due to end this year and companies need to approve new projects by this deadline to benefit from them.

Meantime, demand has rebounded as pandemic-related restrictions have eased. Spurred on by geopolitical tensions, European gas prices have surged to record highs, and the oil price has climbed to its highest since 2014. [O/R]

($1 = 8.8984 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Terje Solsvik and Mark Potter)

By Nerijus Adomaitis


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AKER ASA -0.35% 717.5 Real-time Quote.-12.73%
AKER BP ASA 0.11% 263.4 Real-time Quote.-3.13%
AKER SOLUTIONS ASA 0.35% 29 Real-time Quote.23.61%
DNO ASA -2.63% 11.125 Real-time Quote.9.23%
ENI S.P.A. -0.77% 13.204 Delayed Quote.8.90%
EQUINOR ASA 1.86% 270.8 Real-time Quote.12.70%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.62% 92.58 Delayed Quote.22.94%
PGS ASA -1.69% 2.444 Real-time Quote.-32.26%
SUBSEA 7 S.A. -2.01% 63.52 Real-time Quote.2.60%
TGS ASA -3.56% 95.88 Real-time Quote.17.55%
WTI 0.15% 91.392 Delayed Quote.25.80%
Financials
Sales 2021 8 149 M 918 M 918 M
Net income 2021 2 067 M 233 M 233 M
Net Debt 2021 1 173 M 132 M 132 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,59x
Yield 2021 2,31%
Capitalization 11 140 M 1 255 M 1 255 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,51x
EV / Sales 2022 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 1 257
Free-Float 54,0%
Chart DNO ASA
Duration : Period :
DNO ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DNO ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 11,42 NOK
Average target price 13,25 NOK
Spread / Average Target 16,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bjorn Kenneth Dale Managing Director & Director
Haakon Sandborg Chief Financial Officer
Bijan Mossavar-Rahmani Executive Chairman
Christopher Thomas Hyde Spencer Chief Operating Officer
Gunnar Hirsti Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DNO ASA9.23%1 255
CONOCOPHILLIPS24.98%117 475
EOG RESOURCES, INC.25.82%65 400
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED28.03%63 460
CNOOC LIMITED22.29%56 205
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY22.32%54 315