  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. DNO ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DNO   NO0003921009

DNO ASA

(DNO)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  03:31 2022-12-21 am EST
11.56 NOK   -0.94%
03:08aOMV, partners to invest $921 million in Berling gas field off Norway
RE
12/20Norway's November oil and gas output lag forecast
RE
12/19Transactions Under DNO's Share Buyback Program
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

OMV, partners to invest $921 million in Berling gas field off Norway

12/21/2022 | 03:08am EST
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Austrian oil and gas group OMV is seen at a gas station in Vienna

OSLO (Reuters) - Austria's OMV and its partners have decided to invest 9.1 billion Norwegian crowns ($921 million) to develop the Berling gas and condensate discovery off Norway, the Norwegian energy ministry said on Wednesday.

The discovery previously called Iris-Hades is located about 20 kilometres northwest of the Aasgard field in the North Sea and will be developed with a subsea facility tied back to Aasgard B platform.

The production is expected to start in 2028 with natural gas piped to the Kaarstoe gas processing plant for further exports to Europe.

OMV, which operates the field, holds a 30% stake in the license, Norway's Equinor has 40%, DNO 20% and Sval Energi 10%.

($1 = 9.8833 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DNO ASA -0.94% 11.57 Real-time Quote.11.62%
EQUINOR ASA -0.81% 360.2 Real-time Quote.53.82%
NORWEGIAN ENERGY COMPANY ASA -1.44% 377.5 Real-time Quote.149.35%
OMV AG -0.15% 46.8 Delayed Quote.-6.17%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 4.35% 254.9396 Real-time Quote.68.98%
Financials
Sales 2022 13 956 M 1 408 M 1 408 M
Net income 2022 4 725 M 477 M 477 M
Net cash 2022 3 797 M 383 M 383 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,38x
Yield 2022 6,37%
Capitalization 11 943 M 1 205 M 1 205 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,58x
EV / Sales 2023 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 1 327
Free-Float 62,4%
Chart DNO ASA
Duration : Period :
DNO ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DNO ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 11,67 NOK
Average target price 18,50 NOK
Spread / Average Target 58,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bjorn Kenneth Dale Managing Director & Director
Haakon Sandborg Chief Financial Officer
Bijan Mossavar-Rahmani Executive Chairman
Christopher Thomas Hyde Spencer Chief Operating Officer
Gunnar Hirsti Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DNO ASA11.62%1 205
CHEVRON CORPORATION44.76%328 487
CONOCOPHILLIPS56.07%137 616
EOG RESOURCES, INC.42.40%73 735
CNOOC LIMITED23.91%60 845
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED35.81%58 836