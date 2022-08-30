Log in
    DNO   NO0003921009

DNO ASA

(DNO)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:27 2022-08-29 am EDT
15.01 NOK   +0.60%
01:01aPartial Bond Cancellation Completed
GL
01:00aPartial Bond Cancellation Completed
AQ
08/26DNO Makes Oil Discovery In Norwegian North Sea
MT
Partial Bond Cancellation Completed

08/30/2022
Oslo, 30 August 2022 – DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, has completed cancellation of USD 25,431,004 in DNO03 bonds (ISIN: NO0010852643). Following cancellation, the outstanding amount of the DNO03 bond is USD 150,727,996.



For further information, please contact:
Media: media@dno.no
Investors: investor.relations@dno.no



DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator focused on the Middle East and the
North Sea. Founded in 1971 and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, the Company
holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration,
development and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Norway, the United
Kingdom, Netherlands and Yemen.

This information is subject to disclosure pursuant to section 5-12 of the
Norwegian Securities Trading Act and section 6.2.2 (2) of Euronext Oslo Rulebook
II.




Financials
Sales 2022 14 969 M 1 534 M 1 534 M
Net income 2022 6 296 M 645 M 645 M
Net cash 2022 4 213 M 432 M 432 M
P/E ratio 2022 1,90x
Yield 2022 5,17%
Capitalization 14 641 M 1 500 M 1 500 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,70x
EV / Sales 2023 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 1 327
Free-Float 54,3%
Chart DNO ASA
DNO ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends DNO ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 15,01 NOK
Average target price 17,50 NOK
Spread / Average Target 16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bjorn Kenneth Dale Managing Director & Director
Haakon Sandborg Chief Financial Officer
Bijan Mossavar-Rahmani Executive Chairman
Christopher Thomas Hyde Spencer Chief Operating Officer
Gunnar Hirsti Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DNO ASA42.71%1 500
CONOCOPHILLIPS57.13%142 733
EOG RESOURCES, INC.42.49%73 004
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION159.61%68 325
CNOOC LIMITED33.25%64 965
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED38.75%63 984