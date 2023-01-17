Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. DNO ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DNO   NO0003921009

DNO ASA

(DNO)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:25:26 2023-01-16 am EST
12.46 NOK   -0.08%
01:01aQ4 2022 Trading Update and Invitation to Earnings Call
GL
01:00aQ4 2022 Trading Update and Invitation to Earnings Call
AQ
01/16Transactions Under DNO's Share Buyback Program
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Q4 2022 Trading Update and Invitation to Earnings Call

01/17/2023 | 01:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Oslo, 17 January 2023 – DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, will publish its Q4 and full-year 2022 operating and interim financial results on 9 February 2023 at 07:00 (CET). A videoconference call with executive management will follow at 11:00 (CET). The Company issues below an update on production and sales volumes for the quarter as well as other key financial information that will be further discussed in the earnings call.

Volumes (boepd)

Gross operated productionQ4 2022Q3 2022Q4 2021
  Kurdistan107,822109,054107,472
  North Sea
    
Net entitlement productionQ4 2022Q3 2022Q4 2021
  Kurdistan25,61824,77929,367
  North Sea14,97613,97013,571
    
SalesQ4 2022Q3 2022Q4 2021
  Kurdistan25,61824,77929,367
  North Sea15,15211,56923,289
    
Equity accounted production (net)Q4 2022Q3 2022Q4 2021
  Côte d'Ivoire3,4703,100-


Selected cash flow items

During the quarter, DNO received USD 167.3 million net from the Kurdistan Regional Government, of which USD 147.0 million represents the entitlement share of June and July 2022 crude oil deliveries for the Tawke and Baeshiqa licenses. The balance of USD 20.3 million represents override payments equivalent to three percent of gross June and July 2022 Tawke license revenues.

Also during the quarter, DNO paid two tax instalments totaling USD 3.5 million in Norway and received USD 17.7 million in decommissioning tax refunds in the UK.

The Company paid a dividend of NOK 0.25 per share totaling USD 25.4 million and repurchased own shares totaling USD 12.3 million as part of DNO’s share buyback program announced in December.


Other items

DNO participated in two exploration wells in the North Sea in the quarter. The Uer well in PL 943 on the NCS (30 percent working interest) was spudded on 21 September and completed on 22 October and has been announced as a dry well. The Røver Sør well in PL 923 (20 percent working interest) was spudded on 1 December and drilling was still ongoing as of end of Q4 2022. 

DNO completed on 11 October the all-share agreement with RAK Petroleum plc for assets in West Africa, following which the total outstanding shares at the end of the quarter was 1,054,376,509. The contribution of these assets will be reported in DNO's accounts through the equity accounting method. Pursuant to the transaction, RAK Petroleum entered into voluntary liquidation and distributed its shares in DNO to shareholders, including DNO. Together with shares acquired through the share buyback program, the Company held 37,179,183 own shares in treasury at the end of the quarter.


Earnings call login details

Please visit www.dno.no for login details ahead of the call.


Disclaimer

The information contained in this release is based on a preliminary assessment of the Company’s Q4 2022 operating and interim financial results and may be subject to change.

-

For further information, please contact:
Media: media@dno.no
Investors: investor.relations@dno.no

-

DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator active in the Middle East, the North Sea and West Africa. Founded in 1971 and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, the Company holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Norway, the United Kingdom, Côte d’Ivoire, Netherlands and Yemen.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



All news about DNO ASA
01:01aQ4 2022 Trading Update and Invitation to Earnings Call
GL
01:00aQ4 2022 Trading Update and Invitation to Earnings Call
AQ
01/16Transactions Under DNO's Share Buyback Program
GL
01/10DNO Receives 11 Awards in Norway's APA Licensing Round
GL
01/09Transactions Under DNO's Share Buyback Program
GL
01/02Transactions Under DNO's Share Buyback Program
AQ
01/02Transactions Under DNO's Share Buyback Program
GL
2022Okea Secures 50% Stake in Brasse License in North Sea
MT
2022Transactions Under DNO's Share Buyback Program
AQ
2022Transactions Under DNO's Share Buyback Program
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 13 246 M 1 337 M 1 337 M
Net income 2022 4 410 M 445 M 445 M
Net cash 2022 3 385 M 342 M 342 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,92x
Yield 2022 5,57%
Capitalization 12 583 M 1 270 M 1 270 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,69x
EV / Sales 2023 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 1 327
Free-Float 62,4%
Chart DNO ASA
Duration : Period :
DNO ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DNO ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 12,46 NOK
Average target price 18,50 NOK
Spread / Average Target 48,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bjorn Kenneth Dale Managing Director & Director
Haakon Sandborg Chief Financial Officer
Bijan Mossavar-Rahmani Executive Chairman
Christopher Thomas Hyde Spencer Chief Operating Officer
Gunnar Hirsti Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DNO ASA5.50%1 270
CHEVRON CORPORATION-1.08%343 337
CONOCOPHILLIPS2.94%151 360
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-0.05%76 043
CNOOC LIMITED4.81%63 706
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED2.17%63 409