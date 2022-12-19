Transactions Under DNO's Share Buyback Program

Oslo, 19 December 2022 – DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today reported the below transactions made under the Company’s share buyback program, which commenced 9 December 2022 and will end no later than 30 April 2023. For further information regarding the program, please see the Company’s stock exchange notification from 8 December 2022.

Overview of transactions:

Date Aggregate daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price per day (NOK) Total daily transaction value (NOK) 9.12.2022 810,000 12.0390 9,751,590 12.12.2022 760,000 12.0886 9,187,336 13.12.2022 830,000 12.5210 10,392,430 14.12.2022 850,000 12.3345 10,484,325 15.12.2022 760,000 12.4627 7,477,620 16.12.2022 870,000 12.1821 10,598,427 Previously disclosed buyback under the Program (accumulated) 0 N/A 0 Accumulated buyback under the Program 4,720,000 12.2652 57,891,728





Following the above transactions, the Company owns a total of 30,989,183 own shares, corresponding to 2.94 percent of its share capital.

An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on www.newsweb.no.

For further information, please contact:

Media: media@dno.no

Investors: investor.relations@dno.no

DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator active in the Middle East, the North Sea and West Africa. Founded in 1971 and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, the Company holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Norway, the United Kingdom, Côte d'Ivoire, Netherlands and Yemen.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to §5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and the EU Market Abuse Regulation.













