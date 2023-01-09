Advanced search
    DNO   NO0003921009

DNO ASA

(DNO)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:26 2023-01-06 am EST
12.22 NOK   +1.50%
Transactions Under DNO's Share Buyback Program

01/09/2023 | 02:01am EST
Oslo, 9 January 2023 – DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today reported the below transactions made under the Company’s share buyback program, which commenced 9 December 2022 and will end no later than 30 April 2023. For further information regarding the program, please see the Company’s stock exchange notification from 8 December 2022.

Overview of transactions:

DateAggregate daily volume (number of shares)Weighted average share price (NOK)Total transaction value (NOK)
2.1.2023610,00012.22887,459,568
3.1.2023975,00012.366912,057,728
4.1.20231,000,00011.730311,730,300
5.1.20231,000,00011.981711,981,700
6.1.2023615,00012.14687,470,282
    
Previously disclosed buyback under the Program (accumulated) 10,910,00011.9937 130,850,907 
    
Accumulated buyback under the Program 15,110,00012.0153 181,550,485 


Following the above transactions, the Company owns a total of 41,379,183 own shares, corresponding to 3.92 percent of its share capital.

An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on www.newsweb.no.

-

For further information, please contact:
Media: media@dno.no
Investors: investor.relations@dno.no

-

DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator active in the Middle East, the North Sea and West Africa. Founded in 1971 and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, the Company holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Norway, the United Kingdom, Côte d'Ivoire, Netherlands and Yemen.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to §5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Attachments


