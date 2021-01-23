DO : & CO successfully placed EUR 100 million convertible bonds 01/23/2021 | 04:12am EST Send by mail :

Coupon: 1.75%

Conversion premium: 32.5%

Five-year maturity

maturity The net proceeds raised will be used to further develop the business organically and inorganically and to maintain the liquidity of DO & CO-Group Vienna, January 21, 2021 - DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft (the "Company") placed convertible bonds maturing in 2026 with an aggregate principal amount of EUR 100 million, divided into 1,000 convertible bonds with a denomination of EUR 100,000 each (the "Bonds"). The Bonds are convertible into newly issued or existing ordinary bearer shares of the Company with no par value (the "Ordinary Shares") or may be repaid in cash under exceptional circumstances, as set out in the terms and conditions of the Bonds. For the purpose of such conversion, the Company may issue up to 1,350,000 new shares, representing up to approx. 12.17% of the Company´s share capital after such issuance. The Bonds have a term of five years and were placed at 100% of their principal amount and with a coupon of 1.75% p.a. The conversion premium has been set at 32.5% above the reference share price, being the VWAP (volume weighted average price) of the Ordinary Shares on the Vienna Stock Exchange between launch and pricing on January 21, 2021, corresponding to an initial conversion price of EUR 80.6301. The Bonds have been placed in an accelerated bookbuilding solely to institutional investors outside the United States of America in reliance on Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, as well as outside of Australia, Canada, Japan and any other jurisdiction in which offers or sales of the Bonds would have been prohibited by applicable law. The shareholders' subscription rights (Bezugsrechte) to the Bonds have been excluded. The settlement of the Bonds is expected to take place on or about January 28, 2021 (the "Settlement"). The Company intends to apply for inclusion of the Bonds to trading on the Vienna MTF, a multilateral trading facility of the Vienna Stock Exchange, after the Settle- ment. Page 1/5 The Company has agreed, subject to certain customary exemptions, to a lock-up period of 90 days after the Settlement. The Company will have the option to redeem all, but not some only, of the outstanding Bonds at their principal amount (plus accrued but unpaid interest) in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Bonds (i) upon expiry of a period of more than three years after the Settlement, if the price of the Ordinary Shares is equal to or exceeds 130% of the then prevailing conversion price over a specified period, or (ii) if 20% or less of the aggregate principal amount of the Bonds remains outstanding. The net proceeds from the issue of the Bonds will be used to further develop the business organically and inorganically and to maintain the liquidity of DO & CO-Group. The great interest shows that investors from all over the world are not only convinced of the Company's successful business model, but also expect a recovery and a strengthened market position for the Company in the future. The inflow of EUR 100 million, despite the prevailing crisis, at such favourable conditions is a significant competitive advantage that puts the Company in an excellent position for future growth. The management is confident that the Company will be able to benefit from the upcoming consolidation and gain further market share. Jefferies is acting as Sole Global Coordinator together with Erste Group and Hauck & Aufhäuser as Joint Bookrunners on the issuance of the Bonds. Duxebridge Capital acted as advisor to the Company on the transaction. Contact DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft Mag. 