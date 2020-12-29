Log in
Do & Co Aktiengesellschaft    DOC   AT0000818802

DO & CO AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(DOC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 12/29 02:30:51 pm
62 EUR   +1.31%
02:13pDO : & CO wins catering tender from Delta Air Lines
PU
12/23DGAP-AGM : DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft: -3-
DJ
12/23DGAP-AGM : DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft: -2-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DO : & CO wins catering tender from Delta Air Lines

12/29/2020 | 02:13pm EST
C O R P O R A T E N E W S

Put your hands up for Detroit!

  • First ever contract win with Delta Air Lines, world's biggest airline
  • DO & CO will be the new Hub Caterer in Detroit (DTW)
  • More than 400 flights per day
  • 10 year contract

Vienna - 21 December 2020

DO & CO secures long-term catering contract with global airline leader Delta Air Lines in Detroit/USA

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft proudly announces its first cooperation with Delta Air Lines. As of March 16th, 2021 DO & CO will be the airline's sole Hub Caterer in Detroit (DTW) for the next 10 consecutive years. DO & CO will be in charge of the entire board service across all short and long haul flights. With more than 400 daily departures in 2019, Detroit is one of Delta Air Lines' biggest and most important Hubs in the US. The contractual partnership therefore signals a decisive milestone in the realization of DO & CO's US expansion plans.

The newly formed alliance with Delta Air Lines, manifests that even during difficult times, customers unceasingly value innovation, high product and service quality, efficient logistics, as well as operational reliability. Accordingly, these virtues are key drivers for new, important business relationships which differentiate DO & CO from its competition.

Delta Air Lines is currently the world's No. 1 airline by total revenues. Its industry-leading, global network expands to over more than 300 destinations in over 50 countries and served nearly 200 million people annually. Delta Air Lines operates significant airport hubs at London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, New York-JFK, Atlanta, Detroit, Boston, Mexico City, Minneapolis/St. Paul, LaGuardia, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Salt Lake City, São Paulo, Seattle, Seoul-Incheon and Tokyo. Through its innovative alliances with Aeromexico, Air France-KLM, Alitalia, China Eastern, GOL, Korean Air, Virgin Atlantic, Virgin Australia and WestJet, Delta Air Lines is bringing more choice and competition to customers worldwide.

1

With its unparalleled depth of culinary expertise, DO & CO will support Delta Air Lines in its vision to improve the inflight customer experience. The Gourmet Entertainment provided by DO & CO invigorates Delta Air Lines distinctiveness and promises to enhance its reputation as a premium airline.

Following its ground breaking tender wins in London and Madrid this first big cooperation in the US serves as proof of DO & CO's efforts to further diversify its client portfolio. Despite the difficult current environment the domestic US travel has recovered fast, which will help to mitigate the impact on the current low of the international traffic.

It moreover constitutes a good basis for Delta Air Lines' upcoming Hub tenders in 2021, in which DO & CO will get the chance to participate.

Investor Relations

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft

ISIN

AT0000818802

Lukas Hasenöhrl

Security abbreviation

DOC, DOCO

Stephansplatz 12

Reuters

DOCO.VI, DOCO.IS

1010 Vienna

Bloomberg

DOC AV, DOCO. TI

Number of shares

9,744,000

Listed nominal amount

19,488,000 EUR

Indices

ATX, ATX Prime, BIST ALL

Phone:

+43 664 80 777 2416

Official quotation

Vienna, Istanbul

E-mail:

investor.relations@doco.com

Currency

EUR, TRY

Internet: www.doco.com

Initial listing

30 June 1998 (Vienna Stock Exchange)

2 Dec 2010 (Istanbul Stock Exchange)

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

DO & CO AG published this content on 21 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2020 19:12:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2021 548 M 671 M 671 M
Net income 2021 -17,9 M -21,9 M -21,9 M
Net Debt 2021 362 M 444 M 444 M
P/E ratio 2021 -27,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 596 M 729 M 730 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,75x
EV / Sales 2022 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 7 891
Free-Float 67,6%
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 59,45 €
Last Close Price 61,20 €
Spread / Highest target 50,3%
Spread / Average Target -2,86%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Attila Dogudan Chairman-Management Board
Andreas Bierwirth Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mehmet Cem Kozlu Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Peter Hoffmann-Ostenhof Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Daniela Neuberger Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DO & CO AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-28.75%729
CHINA LNTERNATIONAL TRAVEL SERVICE CORPORATION LIMITED189.60%76 941
AIRPORTS OF THAILAND-17.17%29 123
AENA S.M.E., S.A.-16.60%26 060
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.-9.21%21 077
SYDNEY AIRPORT LIMITED-25.64%13 152
