Do : Sustainability Report 2022/2023

Environmental Stewardship . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .20 Social Engagement . . . . . . . . . . . . . 32 Governance & Compliance . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 45 Appendix . . . . . . . . . . . .54 DO & CO sustainability report 2022/23 ··· 1 COMPANY PROFILE DO & CO SUSTAINABILITY AT A GLANCE EUR 2MIO+ > in all UK operations Zero waste to landfill DONATIONS FOR HUMANITARIAN AID NEW PEOPLE EMPLOYED company profile CEO STATEMENT ATTILA DOGUDAN, CEO AND FOUNDER OF DO & CO AG I am pleased to present DO & CO's Sustainability Report, which highlights our firm commitment to sustainability in a year marked by significant challenges . Despite obstacles, including the European energy crisis, the ongoing war in Ukraine, the Earthquake in Turkey, inflation and ongoing impacts from Covid, we have risen above adversity and achieved commendable results 100 % Science-based GENDER target commitment PAY for scope 1, 2 and 3 PARITY > % DATA RENEWABLE ENERGY PROTECTION CONSUMPTION BREACHES OVERALL CASES OF CORRUPTION 25% OF REVENUES GENERATED FROM SUSTAINABLE PRODUCTS* 58 % of materials reusable and recyclable 100 % RENEWABLE ENERGY in our spanish operations 46 % DECREASE IN ENERGY INTENSITY** COMPARED TO LAST YEAR across all our business divisions, namely Airline Catering, International Events and Restaurant, Lounges & Hotels . Our EBIT margins have shown consistent growth quarter after quarter, demonstrating our ability to navigate through turbulent times while staying dedicated to our sustainability agenda . Sustainability is ingrained in our DNA, shaping our operations and driving our business growth trajectory . Our sustainability initiatives are anchored in strategic pillars developed through a comprehensive materiality analysis. These pillars encompass emissions reduction, waste management and circularity, sustainable sourcing, customer nutrition and wellbeing, and employee development and engagement . In this sense, we take immense pride in our accomplishments, and I am delighted to announce that we have secured prestigious contracts for the Miami and Las Vegas Grand Prix events, solidifying our position as industry leaders. We are also thrilled to unveil our new unit in Miami . While these developments bring exciting economic news, they While celebrating our achievements, we remain acutely aware of the challenges posed by escalating energy prices. To address these risks, we are actively exploring opportunities to reduce our reliance on fossil fuels and transition towards renewable energy sources . This strategic shift not only mitigates energy price volatility but also propels us closer to our ambitious net- zero targets . Looking ahead, our sustainability commitments are ambitious . By 2030, DO & CO aspires to achieve Net Zero across our scope 1 and 2 emissions and a deforestation-free supply chain, making a substantial contribution to environmental preservation . Moreover, we remain steadfast in our commitment to provide 25 hours of annual training to our employees by 2025, empowering them with the necessary skills and knowledge for their professional advancement . *Vegetarian and vegan meals **Energy consumption per meals served also mark significant progress in our sustainability efforts . By equipping our new units with natural resource-efficient equip- ment, we not only drive operational efficiency but also contribute to environmental protection . Furthermore, these expansions create valuable economic opportunities for the local communities, fostering a symbiotic relationship between economic growth and societal practices . Vienna, 9th of June 2023 I extend my sincere gratitude to our dedicated employees, esteemed customers, trusted suppliers, valued investors, and supportive communities . Together, we have surmounted the challenges of the past year, emerging stronger and more determined . Let us continue to collaborate, innovate, and push the boundaries of sustainability, creating a lasting positive impact on our planet and future generations . 2 ··· DO & CO sustainability report 2022/23 Attila Dogudan m .p . Mag . Gottfried Neumeister m .p . Attila Mark Dogudan m .p . Chairman of the Management Board Member of the Management Board Member of the Management Board OUR STRATEGY our strategy Our strategy is aimed at harnessing macroeconomic trends to achieve sustainable growth, both in terms of economic performance and our environmental and social impact.. By aligning our growth objectives with these broader considerations, we seek to create long-term value for our stakeholders and contribute positively to society.. DO & CO's business strategy is embedded in its constant pursuit of culinary excellence in our three divisions: Airline Catering, Event Catering and Restaurants & Hotels. . Our first and foremost priority is to provide our customers with the best catering experience, whether it is at a Formula 1 Grand Prix in the desert or on board a Business Class flight on one of the over 60 airlines we serve. . Likewise, as a global gourmet entertainment company we realise the magnitude of our resource use and social contribution.. In this sense, we developed our strategic direction to recognise that we have 3 customers to serve: our business customers, our staff and our environment.. Our Purpose is to serve food to the highest standards - culi- narily, environmentally, and socially.. Our Vision is to become a regenerative company by minimi- sing our environmental impact and promoting social practices wherever we serve our customers.. Acknowledging our responsibility towards our stakeholders and the environment, we are committed to incorporating Sustainability into our operations.. This agenda is re-affirmed in our goals and commitments: Macroeconomic Trends DO & CO Sustainable Growth & Efficiency Avenues Climate change adaptation and mitigation: a) Increase equipment energy efficiency to achieve cost Increased focus on building resilience to climate impacts such savings and drive climate risk mitigation.. as droughts and natural resource scarcity and undertaking b) In-house renewable energy production, potentially as an actions to minimise contribution to climate change.. additional revenue stream.. Waste & Circular economy: a) Driving waste prevention initiatives, leading to Market preference for reuse, recycling, and regeneration of decreased costs for waste management.. materials and products.. Shift away from the traditional linear b) Partnering for material recycling of aluminium, plastic, "take-make-dispose" model.. cardboard, and grey water, generating additional Airlines Events Restaurants Governance & Compliance Emissions Waste & Sustainable Customer Nutrition Employee Circularity Sourcing & Well-being Development & Engagement We are committed We are committed We are committed We are committed We are committed to increasing to reducing our to sourcing our to continue to continue our our engagement waste output, products in a supplying our efforts to safeguard in sustainable use the Waste responsible customers with the well-being of practices, Hierarchy as our and sustainable nutritious health our employees and respecting the +1,5 principal guideline manner.. We aim meals and strive to job satisfaction by Celcius threshold, to prevent, reuse, to minimize our constantly improve providing them with by decreasing our recycle our waste, environmental and their nutritional a supportive and GHG emissions or otherwise impact, review and value based on engaging workplace and our carbon process it in a way monitor our supply WHO guidelines culture.. footprint.. that promotes our chain to ensure for a healthy diet, sustainable waste our sustainable in addition to management sourcing targets are safeguarding our objectives.. met.. customers health by rigorous quality checks and audits.. revenue and decreasing associated environmental impact.. Sustainable sourcing: a) Support local suppliers and producers, contributing to Shift of consumer preferences towards products from local economies and communities while maximising companies committed to sustainable sourcing practices, product quality.. respecting environmental and social international b) Construction of warehouses to reduce transportation and guidelines.. associated costs and environmental impacts.. Nutrition: a) Reduce our environmental footprint by shifting our menu Global market cap of plant-based products is increasing portfolio to more plant-based products, which are less and expected to continue growing, promoting sustainable resource-intensive than animal-based products.. and healthy diets while reducing the environmental impact b) Building relationships with suppliers with access to of food production.. diversified crops and farms, instead of mono-cultures and highly impactful livestock farms.. c) Follow and adapt to the new requirements of our customer base, offering them a wider range of menu options, based on their dietary habits.. Employee development & engagement: a) Improve our employee training and retention programmes Competitive talent landscape, where candidates seek to decrease employee turnover and associated costs and companies that offer opportunities for self-development, improve employee morale and associated productivity.. Targets Net zero 2030 in Scope 1 & 2, 2040 Scope 3

100 % renewable energy in Europe by 2025

Phase out fossil fueled vehicles by 2030 No food waste landfilling by 2030

Pilot AI food waste system by 2024

No single-use plastic in our operations by 2030* *where feasible within regulatory limits » Deforestation-free » Reformulate 80 % supply chain by of our menu based 2030 on WHO guidelines » Source 60 % locally » Increase share of by 2030* plant-based meals by 2025 *based on new methodology Recruit 50 % women in management by 2030

80 % of employees trained in

ESG topics growth, and flexibility.. c) Continue growth and expansion to the US and partner- ships in the Middle East, creating jobs and value for the local communities.. Based on our above outlined selection of business growth avenues, we aim to use our global presence to show that gourmet entertainment goes hand in hand with sustainable business practices.. 4 ··· DO & CO sustainability report 2022/23 DO & CO sustainability report 2022/23 ··· 5 the DO & CO business model: conscious gourmet cuisine THE DO & CO BUSINESS MODEL: CONSCIOUS GOURMET CUISINE We acknowledge the environmental and social challenges the world is currently facing . As such we have re-framed our business model approach as "Conscious Gourmet Cuisine", informed by our global Sustainability agenda, and materialised by our Action Plans . VALUE PROPOSITION DO & CO delivers gourmet cuisine with high attention to detail to a serve large number of freshly prepared dishes of the highest quality "à la minute" . Our value proposition is inextricably embedded in environmental responsibility and employee and social engagement . Our gourmet culinary services are based on the sourcing of local ingredients, which are managed and processed utilising a Zero Food Waste mentality. Our sense of employee and social engagement is exhibited through the traditional values of the service industry . Our dedicated team of hosts takes great pride in prioritising the needs and satisfaction of each guest who walks through our doors . We are committed to providing exceptional service and treating every individual, whether they are an employee or a customer, with the utmost respect and dignity . These values shape our core proposition of delivering outstanding service and fostering an atmosphere where everyone feels valued and appreciated . KEY ACTIVITIES, CONSUMERS & REVENUES The majority of our revenue, approximately 75%, is generated through our renowned airline catering services for airlines . We take great pride in serving major airlines such as Turkish Air- lines, British Airways, Delta Air Lines, Emirates, Qatar Airways, Iberia and over 50 others. As part of our steadfast commitment to sustainability, we work closely with our customers to offer a wider range of sustainable options, including an increased focus on plant-based products . This collaborative approach enables us to contribute to a more environmentally conscious airline industry while delivering exceptional culinary experiences to passengers . Around 15% of our revenue stems from our thriving events business, catering to prestigious international events like the F1 Grands Prix, ATP matches in Madrid, concerts in Munich's Olympic arena, and the FIFA in Qatar . In this segment, we aspire to showcase our dedication to sustainability by incorporating eco-friendly practices throughout the event planning and execution process . We prioritise the establishment of warehouses in host countries to minimise transportation requirements, thus reducing our overall carbon footprint and ensuring efficient supply chain management . The remaining portion of our revenue is derived from our acclaimed restaurants, lounges, and hotels, home to renowned brands such as Demel, Hediard, Henry and the Onyx at the Haas House . Within these establishments, sustainability remains at the forefront of our operations . We emphasize sourcing local and ethically produced ingredients, actively mini- mising food waste, and fostering awareness of our resource footprint among our valued guests . By offering an exceptional dining experience that aligns with sustainable principles, we contribute to a more conscious and responsible approach to hospitality. As stated, our key revenue stream is the delivery of gourmet culinary & entertainment services . Less than 1% of our revenues is generated by logistic fees stemming from waste handling and recycling . KEY RESOURCES & PARTNERS By placing our staff at the heart of our premium offering, partnering with local and responsible suppliers, and collaborating with airline and event partners, we are proud to demonstrate our commitment to exceptional hospitality and sustainability . These pillars form the core of our business model, ensuring that DO & CO continues to deliver remarkable experiences while making a positive impact on the environment and the communities we serve . Staff: At DO & CO, we understand that the key to our premium offering lies in our exceptional staff, each with their own unique personality and a genuine passion for hospitality . Our talented chefs and dedicated service teams work tirelessly to deliver the world of DO & CO's culinary hospitality, ensuring an unforgettable experience for our customers . Customers: Collaboration is essential to driving the sustainability agenda within the airline and catering industry . We actively engage with our airline partners, sharing knowledge and expertise to develop innovative sustainable design and product solutions . Together, we strive to shape a more sustainable future for our industry, embracing responsible practices and minimising our environmental footprint . Suppliers: Our dedication to sustainability extends beyond our internal operations . Through our Supplier Code of Conduct, we do our best to ensure that our sustainability goals are met, ensuring every step of our operations contributes to a greener future. This commitment extends to providing sustainable food options, eco-friendly packaging, and other relevant materials . By working hand in hand with our suppliers, we ensure that our entire value chain reflects our determination to make a positive impact . We also prioritise working with local suppliers and producers, not only to support the communities in which we operate but also to ensure the freshness and quality of our ingredients . By championing local sourcing, we contribute to sustainable supply chains and foster economic growth in the regions we serve . Memberships: To solidify and communicate our business model of sustainable gourmet cuisine, we actively participate in interest groups that represent our sustainable values, fostering collaboration and advocacy within the industry. 6 ··· DO & CO sustainability report 2022/23 DO & CO sustainability report 2022/23 ··· 7

