  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. Do & Co Aktiengesellschaft
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DOC   AT0000818802

DO & CO AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(DOC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:43 2022-12-05 pm EST
92.00 EUR   +1.32%
01:40pSalesforce's Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield Reportedly Plans to Depart in January, Lidiane Jones Named as Successor
MT
01:08pISS recommends one of Land & Buildings' director nominees at Apartment Investment and Management Co
RE
12:14pUK minister to ease housebuilding targets amid Tory rebellion threat
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ISS recommends one of Land & Buildings' director nominees at Apartment Investment and Management Co

12/05/2022 | 01:08pm EST
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) on Monday recommended that Apartment Investment and Management Company investors elect one of investment firm Land & Buildings' two director nominees to the real estate investment trust's 10- member board.

ISS said a newcomer could help iron out governance issues and establish a more robust investor communication program that could improve performance.

"While the company's share price and operational performance do not signal a crisis, the discount to NAV (net asset value) reflects the company's untapped potential and constrains its ability to invest in planned projects in a maximally efficient way," ISS wrote in its recommendation. AIMC shares were flat at $8.27 on Monday afternoon.

James Sullivan, who worked as a real estate investment banker and a senior adviser at commercial real estate-focused firm Green Street Advisors, "appears best suited for the (company's) board," ISS wrote, adding that he would bring an independent voice and his experience at Green Street could help improve the company's investor communications program.

ISS also recommended investors vote for incumbent board members Jay Leupp and R. Dary Stone who are standing for re-election.

Land & Buildings, which owns a 5.8% stake in the company and is run by Jonathan Litt, has criticized the company for its trading discount to its stated net asset value.

The ISS report comes after a smaller advisory firm, Glass Lewis, recommended that shareholders re-elect all company directors.

An Apartment Investment and Management Co representative did not return a call requesting comment.

Many investors follow ISS recommendations on votes ranging from who will sit on the board to corporate matters like acquisitions. This vote, scheduled for Dec. 16, will be among the first to use the universal proxy card where investors can select their preferred board candidates instead of the long-used two-card system where investors generally voted for either management or the dissident's director nominees.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss in New York; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 1 173 M 1 230 M 1 230 M
Net income 2023 32,3 M 33,8 M 33,8 M
Net Debt 2023 329 M 345 M 345 M
P/E ratio 2023 29,8x
Yield 2023 0,94%
Capitalization 885 M 930 M 928 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,03x
EV / Sales 2024 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 11 206
Free-Float 64,5%
Chart DO & CO AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Duration : Period :
Do & Co Aktiengesellschaft Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DO & CO AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 90,80 €
Average target price 112,51 €
Spread / Average Target 23,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Attila Dogudan Chairman-Management Board
Andreas Bierwirth Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mehmet Cem Kozlu Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Peter Hoffmann-Ostenhof Director-Supervisory Board
Daniela Neuberger Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DO & CO AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT22.54%928
CHINA TOURISM GROUP DUTY FREE CORPORATION LIMITED-9.12%58 769
AIRPORTS OF THAILAND20.90%30 332
AENA S.M.E., S.A.-11.53%19 314
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.15.04%19 041
AÉROPORTS DE PARIS31.42%15 449