Public disclosure of inside information according to article 17 MAR

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft: Conversion of Bonds into new shares; issuance of new shares

In January 2021, DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft (the "Company") had placed convertible bonds maturing on 28 January 2026 with an aggregate principal amount of EUR 100 million, divided into 1,000 convertible bonds with a denomination of EUR 100,000 each (the "Bonds"). The settlement of the Bonds took place on 28 January 2021.

Today, the Company issued a total number of 6,251 new shares derived from the conditional capital increase which was resolved on by the extraordinary meeting of shareholders of the Company on 15 January 2021 to a holder of Bonds who has submitted a valid conversion notice for Bonds with a total principal amount of EUR 500,000.00. The aggregate principal amount of the remaining Bonds is EUR 500,000.00.

By issuance of these 6,251 new shares, the number of shares in the Company has increased from 10,977,207 shares to a total of 10,983,458 shares and the share capital of the Company has increased from EUR 21,954,414.00 to a total of EUR 21,966,916.00.

Legal Notice

This announcement does not constitute an offer for a sale of securities or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities of the Company. This announcement is not intended for direct or indirect publication, distribution or release in or into the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Japan, South Africa or any jurisdiction in which offers or sales of the securities would be prohibited by applicable laws.