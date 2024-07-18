News-Service of the pressetext news agency

Keywords: dividend announcement

Public disclosure of inside information according to article 17 MAR

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft: Management Board proposes to the Ordinary General Meeting not to distribute a dividend

Vienna (pta033/18.07.2024/18:35 UTC+2)

Vienna, on 18 July 2024

Following an in-depth analysis of the legal framework in connection with the guidelines for the ordinance of the Federal Minister of Finance pursuant to Section 3b para. 3 of the ABBAG Act regarding the reclassification of aid exceeding the limits of the COVID-19 Finanzierungsagentur des Bundes GmbH (COFAG) as loss compensation, compensation for damages or de minimis aid (Obergrenzenrichtlinien), the Management Board of DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft has decided to propose to the Ordinary General Meeting on 25 July 2024 not to distribute a dividend for the financial year 2023/2024 and to carry forward the net profit to new account in full.

Emitter: DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft Stephansplatz 12 1010 Wien Austria Contact Person: Mag. Bettina Höfinger Phone: +43 664 80 777 1157 E-Mail: bettina.hoefinger@doco.com Website: www.doco.com ISIN(s): AT0000818802 (Share) Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Trade); Free Market in Stock Exchange(s): Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Other Stock London, Istanbul Exchanges:

