Vienna (pta033/18.07.2024/18:35 UTC+2)

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft: Management Board proposes to the Ordinary General Meeting not to distribute a dividend

Vienna, on 18 July 2024

Following an in-depth analysis of the legal framework in connection with the guidelines for the ordinance of the Federal Minister of Finance pursuant to Section 3b para. 3 of the ABBAG Act regarding the reclassification of aid exceeding the limits of the COVID-19 Finanzierungsagentur des Bundes GmbH (COFAG) as loss compensation, compensation for damages or de minimis aid (Obergrenzenrichtlinien), the Management Board of DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft has decided to propose to the Ordinary General Meeting on 25 July 2024 not to distribute a dividend for the financial year 2023/2024 and to carry forward the net profit to new account in full.

