News-Service of the pressetext news agency
Josefstädter Straße 44, 1080 Vienna, Austria, phone: +43 1 81140-0
Publication: 18.07.2024 18:35
Source: https://www.pressetext.com/news/20240718033
Keywords: dividend announcement
Public disclosure of inside information according to article 17 MAR
DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft: Management Board proposes to the Ordinary General Meeting not to distribute a dividend
Vienna (pta033/18.07.2024/18:35 UTC+2)
DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft: Management Board proposes to the Ordinary General Meeting not to distribute a dividend
Vienna, on 18 July 2024
Following an in-depth analysis of the legal framework in connection with the guidelines for the ordinance of the Federal Minister of Finance pursuant to Section 3b para. 3 of the ABBAG Act regarding the reclassification of aid exceeding the limits of the COVID-19 Finanzierungsagentur des Bundes GmbH (COFAG) as loss compensation, compensation for damages or de minimis aid (Obergrenzenrichtlinien), the Management Board of DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft has decided to propose to the Ordinary General Meeting on 25 July 2024 not to distribute a dividend for the financial year 2023/2024 and to carry forward the net profit to new account in full.
Emitter:
DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft
Stephansplatz 12
1010 Wien
Austria
Contact Person:
Mag. Bettina Höfinger
Phone:
+43 664 80 777 1157
E-Mail:
bettina.hoefinger@doco.com
Website:
www.doco.com
ISIN(s):
AT0000818802 (Share)
Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Trade); Free Market in
Stock Exchange(s):
Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart,
Tradegate
Other Stock
London, Istanbul
Exchanges:
News transmitted by pressetext. The emitter is responsible for the content.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
DO & CO AG published this content on 18 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2024 16:38:02 UTC.