    DCBO   CA25609L1058

DOCEBO INC.

(DCBO)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-02-23 pm EST
49.01 CAD   -1.57%
01/26National Bank on What to Expect for Calendar Q4 Earnings From Technology Companies
MT
01/20National Bank on Technology Stocks in 2023, Sees 'Compelling Opportunity'; Names Top Picks
MT
01/09Docebo Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences in January
BU
Docebo Announces Participation at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

02/24/2023 | 09:01am EST
Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ: DCBO; TSX:DCBO) (“Docebo” or the “Company”), a leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning solutions provider, today announced that members of its management team will present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at the Palace Hotel in San Francisco.

For more information about these and other events, access the events and presentations page on Docebo’s investor relations website https://www.docebo.inc.

Conferences that have public presentations will be webcast and available on the “Events & Presentations” section of the Company’s investor relations website.

About Docebo

Docebo is redefining the way enterprises leverage technology to create and manage content, deliver training, and understand the business impact of their learning experiences. With Docebo’s multi-product learning solutions, enterprises around the world are equipped to tackle any learning challenge and create a true learning culture within their organization.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 143 M - -
Net income 2022 4,58 M - -
Net cash 2022 222 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 268x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 189 M 1 189 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,77x
EV / Sales 2023 5,15x
Nbr of Employees 726
Free-Float 52,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 36,14 $
Average target price 54,46 $
Spread / Average Target 50,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Claudio Erba Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alessio Artuffo President & Chief Revenue Officer
Sukaran Mehta Chief Financial Officer & VP-Financial Reporting
Jason Chapnik Chairman
Fabio Pirovano Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOCEBO INC.9.54%1 189
MICROSOFT CORPORATION6.23%1 896 458
SYNOPSYS INC.14.47%55 705
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.20.76%53 665
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE11.60%52 064
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION32.60%43 730