Docebo : REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS - Form 6-K

Pursuant to section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations, this report describes the matters decided at the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company held virtually on June 13, 2023. All matters voted upon at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company were voted upon by proxy or virtually at the meeting. Full details of the matters are set out in the Company's management information circular dated April 10, 2023, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.
1.
ELECTION OF DIRECTORS
Each of the following individuals were elected as directors of the Company for a term expiring at the conclusion of the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company, or until their successors are elected or appointed. The voting results were as follows:
Nominee
Votes For
% of Votes
For
Votes
Withheld
% of Votes
Withheld
Jason Chapnik
24,718,290
92.259
%
2,074,014
7.741
%
Claudio Erba
26,704,491
99.672
%
87,813
0.328
%
James Merkur
26,672,139
99.551
%
120,165
0.449
%
Kristin Halpin Perry
26,602,558
99.292
%
189,746
0.708
%
Steven E. Spooner
26,399,126
98.532
%
393,178
1.468
%
William Anderson
26,727,873
99.760
%
64,431
0.240
%
Trisha Price
26,727,808
99.759
%
64,496
0.241
%
2.
APPOINTMENT OF AUDITOR
KPMG LLP was appointed as the auditor of the Company until the next annual meeting of the shareholders of the Company or until its successor is appointed and the directors of the Company were authorized to fix the remuneration of such auditor. The voting results were as follows: