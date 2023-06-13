Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Docebo Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DCBO   CA25609L1058

DOCEBO INC.

(DCBO)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-06-13 pm EDT
49.38 CAD   -0.32%
05:17pDocebo : REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS - Form 6-K
PU
06/12Docebo Buys Edugo.AI Learning Technology
MT
06/12Docebo Brief: Expanding Generative AI Capability with Acquisition of Edugo.AI Learning Technology
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Docebo : REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS - Form 6-K

06/13/2023 | 05:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS

Pursuant to section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations, this report describes the matters decided at the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company held virtually on June 13, 2023. All matters voted upon at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company were voted upon by proxy or virtually at the meeting. Full details of the matters are set out in the Company's management information circular dated April 10, 2023, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

1.

ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

Each of the following individuals were elected as directors of the Company for a term expiring at the conclusion of the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company, or until their successors are elected or appointed. The voting results were as follows:

Nominee

Votes For % of Votes
For 		Votes
Withheld 		% of Votes
Withheld

Jason Chapnik

24,718,290 92.259 % 2,074,014 7.741 %

Claudio Erba

26,704,491 99.672 % 87,813 0.328 %

James Merkur

26,672,139 99.551 % 120,165 0.449 %

Kristin Halpin Perry

26,602,558 99.292 % 189,746 0.708 %

Steven E. Spooner

26,399,126 98.532 % 393,178 1.468 %

William Anderson

26,727,873 99.760 % 64,431 0.240 %

Trisha Price

26,727,808 99.759 % 64,496 0.241 %
2.

APPOINTMENT OF AUDITOR

KPMG LLP was appointed as the auditor of the Company until the next annual meeting of the shareholders of the Company or until its successor is appointed and the directors of the Company were authorized to fix the remuneration of such auditor. The voting results were as follows:

# Votes For

% Votes For

# Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

27,247,923

99.191% 222,133 0.809%

Dated this 13th day of June, 2023.

DOCEBO INC.

By: "Sukaran Mehta"
Name: Sukaran Mehta
Title: Chief Financial Officer

Attachments

Disclaimer

Docebo Inc. published this content on 13 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2023 21:16:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about DOCEBO INC.
05:17pDocebo : REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS - Form 6-K
PU
06/12Docebo Buys Edugo.AI Learning Technology
MT
06/12Docebo Brief: Expanding Generative AI Capability with Acquisition of Edugo...
MT
06/12Docebo Inc. acquired Edugo Ai Hk Limited.
CI
06/01Docebo Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences in June
AQ
05/22Goldman Sachs Starts Docebo at Neutral With $37 Price Target
MT
05/15Docebo Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences in May
AQ
05/15Docebo Up 5% As Says To Launch Normal Course Issuer Bid
MT
05/15Docebo To Launch Normal Course Issuer Bid
MT
05/15Docebo Inc. announces an Equity Buyback for 1,650,672 shares, representing 5% of its is..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DOCEBO INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 178 M - -
Net income 2023 6,91 M - -
Net cash 2023 230 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 206x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 224 M 1 230 M -
EV / Sales 2023 5,58x
EV / Sales 2024 4,35x
Nbr of Employees 880
Free-Float 52,5%
Chart DOCEBO INC.
Duration : Period :
Docebo Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOCEBO INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 37,06 $
Average target price 50,14 $
Spread / Average Target 35,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Claudio Erba Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alessio Artuffo President & Chief Operating Officer
Sukaran Mehta Chief Financial Officer & VP-Financial Reporting
Jason Chapnik Chairman
Fabio Pirovano Chief Product & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOCEBO INC.10.73%1 224
MICROSOFT CORPORATION38.37%2 467 467
SYNOPSYS INC.39.70%67 869
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.42.74%63 595
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE21.67%57 605
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION36.65%45 192
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer