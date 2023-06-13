Docebo : REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS - Form 6-K

REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS

Pursuant to section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations, this report describes the matters decided at the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company held virtually on June 13, 2023. All matters voted upon at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company were voted upon by proxy or virtually at the meeting. Full details of the matters are set out in the Company's management information circular dated April 10, 2023, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

1. ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

Each of the following individuals were elected as directors of the Company for a term expiring at the conclusion of the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company, or until their successors are elected or appointed. The voting results were as follows:

Nominee Votes For % of Votes

For Votes

Withheld % of Votes

Withheld Jason Chapnik 24,718,290 92.259 % 2,074,014 7.741 % Claudio Erba 26,704,491 99.672 % 87,813 0.328 % James Merkur 26,672,139 99.551 % 120,165 0.449 % Kristin Halpin Perry 26,602,558 99.292 % 189,746 0.708 % Steven E. Spooner 26,399,126 98.532 % 393,178 1.468 % William Anderson 26,727,873 99.760 % 64,431 0.240 % Trisha Price 26,727,808 99.759 % 64,496 0.241 %

2. APPOINTMENT OF AUDITOR

KPMG LLP was appointed as the auditor of the Company until the next annual meeting of the shareholders of the Company or until its successor is appointed and the directors of the Company were authorized to fix the remuneration of such auditor. The voting results were as follows: