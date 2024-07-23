Docebo Inc. (Nasdaq:DCBO; TSX:DCBO) ("Docebo" or the "Company"), a leading learning platform provider with a foundation in artificial intelligence (AI) and innovation, announced today that it will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter fiscal year 2024 results on Thursday, August 8, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. (ET). Alessio Artuffo, Interim CEO, President and Chief Operating Officer, and Sukaran Mehta, Chief Financial Officer will host a live question and answer session to discuss these results. Docebo will report its financial results in the morning prior to the call. In addition to the press release, the Company will simultaneously post a copy of management’s prepared remarks (in .pdf format) on the Company's website at www.docebo.com.

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Conference Call Details:

Date: Thursday, August 8, 2024 Time: 8:00 a.m. (ET) Dial-in number: +1.646.960.0169 or +1.888.440.6849 Italy: +39.800.595467 UK: +44.800.358.0970 Conference ID: 8722408 Live webcast: Webcast will be archived for 90 days and available at http://investors.docebo.com Replay: +1.609.800.9909 or +1.800.770.2030 Available until August 15, 2024 Replay passcode: 8722408 #

About Docebo

Docebo is redefining the way enterprises leverage technology to create and manage content, deliver training, and measure the business impact of their learning programs. With Docebo’s end-to-end learning platform, organizations worldwide are equipped to deliver scaled, personalized learning across all their audiences and use cases, driving growth and powering their business.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240722396645/en/