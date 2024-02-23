By Adriano Marchese

Toronto-listed stocks were higher mid-trading on Friday, with the S&P/TSX Composite Index on track to cap off the shortened week slightly ahead.

Most sectors were in positive territory at noon, led by continued strong gains in tech, followed by commercial services and health tech. Of the few decliners in the session, materials, distribution services and consumer discretionary stocks were the main laggards.

Canada's S&P/TSX Composite Index was 0.38% higher at midday, at 21400.02, and the blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 rose by 0.48%, to 1294.54.

Docebo's shares were sharply up at midday, trading 16% higher, at 71.69 Canadian dollars (US$53.17), after the technology company's profit in the latest quarter roughly doubled on the back of stronger-than expected revenue.

Other market movers:

CI Financial's stock rose by 6%, to C$16.79, after the Canadian asset and wealth manager's fourth-quarter earnings beat expectations and it moved to launch a fresh share-buyback program.

Eldorado Gold shares were 9.1% lower, to C$13.84, after the resource company reported higher costs in its 2024 outlook and a lower four-year production outlook.

Shares in Hudbay Minerals were 6.2% higher, at C$7.66, after reporting a profit and higher revenue thanks to strong production in the fourth quarter. The company also said it expects copper production to continue to rise, while gold output is forecast to soften slightly.

Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-23-24 1217ET